Man pleads not guilty to felony charge in H.B. fatal hit-and-run crash

A man charged with fleeing the scene of a crash that left a motorcyclist dead in Huntington Beach has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge, according to court records.
Julien Cesar Solorzano, 47, of Monrovia, entered his plea in court Wednesday to one count of felony hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury, records show.
He remains in custody at Orange County Jail and records show his bail was raised Wednesday from $50,000 to $100,000. He is scheduled to appear back in court on July 12.
Huntington Beach police arrested Solorzano Monday on suspicion of fatal hit-and-run following a traffic collision involving a 2006 Toyota Solara and a 2016 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail on Pacific Coast Highway near 11th Street at 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities said the driver of the Solara fled following the crash, leaving the vehicle behind. Solorzano was positively identified with help from witnesses who were at the scene, according to police.
The motorcyclist — identified as 26-year-old Derrel Gollihugh, of Long Beach, according to the Orange County coroner’s office — was taken to a local hospital in “grave condition” and later died from his injuries, police said.