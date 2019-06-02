Rubber ducks paint the Pacific yellow for annual Duck-A-Thon

Thousands of rubber ducks made for a sea of yellow Saturday during the annual Duck-A-Thon at the Huntington Beach Pier.
Of the 2,500 miniature faux waterfowl tossed into the ocean during the event’s baby duck race, the first 60 to reach the shore won a prize for their owners. The first-place winner received $1,000.
A corporate duck race is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday. That winner also will receive $1,000. Corporate ducks cost $150 each or $500 for five.
A vendor festival also will be held Sunday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Proceeds from sales of the rubber ducks go toward AltaMed’s Huntington Beach Community Clinic.
For more information, visit duckathon.altamedfoundation.org.