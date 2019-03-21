Laguna Beach becomes second city on West Coast to offer ride-service loading zones

There’s no longer a need to stop traffic on a busy thoroughfare to crowd into a ride-service vehicle in Laguna Beach. The city recently instituted three pickup locations on side streets along Coast Highway.
Local police officers said it had become a safety problem with Lyft and Uber drivers frequently stopping on Coast Highway to pick up passengers. A couple of officers worked with the companies to adjust their geolocation technology so passengers now are directed to meet their drivers at designated loading zones, the city said.
Laguna Beach is only the second city on the West Coast to offer ride-service geolocations, according to Laguna police Sgt. Jim Cota. The first was Hermosa Beach.
The designated spots are:
-
200 Ocean Ave., around the corner from Main Beach
-
200 Laguna Ave., across from the Tommy Bahama restaurant
-
100 Brooks St.
Signs will direct people to the loading zones. Officers also are working with local businesses to inform customers about the locations.
“As we continue to move forward into the modern world, the Laguna Beach Police Department is continually seeking new ways to integrate creative solutions aimed at improving public safety,” according to a news release.