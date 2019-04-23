Laguna Beach man suspected of attempted murder after Aliso Viejo shooting

A Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots were fired at an Aliso Viejo residential complex early Saturday, police said.
Witnesses told police that three or four shots were fired from inside a Toyota truck at about 12:30 a.m. before the vehicle fled. No one was hit by the gunfire, police said.
The Laguna Beach Police Department found a vehicle fitting the description of the one involved in the shooting at the suspect’s last known address, police said.
While police were watching the residence in the 31000 block of Holly Drive early Saturday, the suspect came out with a gun in his hand, police said.
Officers emerged from an unmarked police car and ordered him to the ground, police spokesman Jim Cota said.
Zachary James McGuinness, 23, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and illegally discharging a firearm with negligence, police said.
Police said they discovered that he had several firearms registered to him, including a gun similar to the one described by witnesses.
McGuinness was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $500,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, court records show.