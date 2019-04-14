Bobcat released back into the wild after being hit by Laguna Beach police car

A bobcat struck by a police car on Laguna Canyon Road earlier this year was released back into the wild in Laguna Beach on Saturday.
The year-old bobcat darted from its carrier and disappeared into a canyon at Laguna Coast Wilderness Park.
Dr. Scott Weldy, the veterinarian who treated the cat for head trauma, said he fed the animal a final meal of chicken parts before taking it to the wilderness park, near where it was struck.
Laguna Beach police Officer Thomas McGuire said he initially thought he had hit someone’s pet when the bobcat darted in front of his vehicle on Laguna Canyon Road on Feb. 19.
The officer was responding to a welfare check in the area when his vehicle struck the animal, according to police.
“His quick actions led to saving the bobcat’s life,” the department said on Facebook.
