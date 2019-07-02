Teen arrested in Laguna after women say he approached them with handgun at gas station

Laguna Beach police arrested a 17-year-old boy who several woman said approached them at a gas station carrying a handgun in his waistband, according to a police report.
Four women called police to the Mobil station at North Coast Highway and Broadway Street at 11:16 p.m. Thursday.
The teenager was arrested on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm. He also had a pocketknife in his pants pocket, according to the report.
Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota said the .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun was unloaded. It was registered to a Laguna Niguel resident but was not reported stolen, Cota said.
The teen was reported as a runaway from Laguna Niguel a month earlier, according to Cota. The police report said his mother was notified of the incident and was taken to Juvenile Hall to meet him.