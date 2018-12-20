Lido Isle home catches fire during Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

A fire engulfed the second story of a Lido Isle home Wednesday evening during the Newport Beach Boat Christmas Parade, according to witness and media reports.
No one was injured in the blaze in the 100 block of Via Dijon, according to the Orange County Register.
The fire became visible to parade spectators around 7 p.m., according to an email from Newport Beach resident Peggy Palmer, who filmed the fire on her cell phone.
The fire began after the opening night fireworks display, Palmer said, but it wasn't clear what started it, according to NBC Channel 4 News.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes, according to NBC.