Student petition seeking permission to use N-word at Marina High was an April Fools’ joke gone wrong, district official says

“The fact that this boy has the audacity to ask me and my melanin girly to sign an n word pass is appalling and a perfect representation of marina high school,” the student wrote over images of a boy holding the petition. “If you’re from my school please give me this boys @. Please this is disgusting. Y’all can think it’s a joke all you want. This is GROSS and wrong and for you to say the n word isn’t used like that anymore how ...”