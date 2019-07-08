Fountain Valley woman one of 4 people killed in crash involving two motorcycles

A Fountain Valley woman was identified Monday as among four people killed in a head-on collision involving two motorcycles the previous day near Modjeska Canyon.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department identified the crash victims as Regina Michelle Crowder, 48, of Fountain Valley; Jon Michael Schwarz, 50, of Tustin; David Mark Terman, 59, of Santa Ana; and Edith Mae Hegy, 62, of Elko, Nev.
The crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Santiago Canyon and Modjeska Canyon roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Santiago Canyon when it apparently tried to pass a vehicle and ended up in southbound lanes, colliding with a Honda motorcycle, according to officials.
Each motorcycle had a rider and a passenger. Investigators told KTLA that the collision was so violent, the victims were ejected and ended up yards away.
Authorities have not said who was riding on which motorcycle.
No additional information was provided about the crash, which remains under investigation.