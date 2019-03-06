Travis Barker's Musink festival returns to Costa Mesa for 3 days of tattoos, music and cars

Peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, burgers and fries — some pairings just make sense.
This week, the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa will play host to another classic marriage: tattoos and rock music.
The annual Musink Music Festival & Tattoo Convention returns to the fairgrounds Friday, bringing a lineup of headbanging bands, more than 100 tattoo artists and a collection of custom cars and lowriders.
Renowned rock drummer Travis Barker, a member of the band Blink-182 who organizes the three-day festival, said he was “super stoked for all the fans to come out for a great time of music, cars and tattoos.”
“Every year we have more and more fun,” he said in a news release announcing the musical lineup for the 12th annual festival, which is presented by KROQ/106.7 FM.
Scheduled to perform Friday are All Hail the Yeti, Bleeding Through, Sick of it All, Hatebreed and Suicidal Tendencies.
Following on Saturday will be HO99O9, a drum and DJ set from Barker and Limp Bizkit.
Wrapping things up Sunday will be Voodoo Glow Skulls, Anti-Flag, TSOL, Dead Kennedys, Fear and the Vandals.
The festival also features daily tattoo contests, including the Miss Musink competition, and the Low ‘N’ Slow Car Show, highlighting a collection of custom and classic rides handpicked by Barker.
Organizers say last year’s festival drew more than 23,000 visitors.
IF YOU GO
What: Musink Music Festival & Tattoo Convention
Where: OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
When: 3-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday
Cost: Single-day tickets start at $39.50; full weekend admission is $79. VIP packages also are available.
Information: musinkfest.com