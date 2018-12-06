18-year-old arrested in series of home burglaries in Newport Beach

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in a months-long investigation of a series of residential burglaries in Newport Beach, police said.
Aquinas Arrigo Kasbar of Newport Beach was arrested Saturday on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools, identity theft and resisting arrest, Newport Beach police said.
Search warrants served at various locations around the city, including a storage unit, uncovered “a large amount of stolen property valued in the several hundreds of thousands of dollars,” police said in a statement.
The burglaries occurred in the area around Balboa Island, Det. Sgt. Josh Comte said.
Kasbar was arrested at about 9:45 p.m. near the 100 block of East Coast Highway, Comte said.
Kasbar was booked into Orange County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 12.
Newport Beach detectives will be contacting victims of the burglaries in an effort to return the stolen property. Inquiries can be directed to Comte at (949) 644-3765.