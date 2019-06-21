Commencement 2019: Newport Harbor High School graduation

Some 530 graduates shipped off from Newport Harbor High School on Thursday as the campus bid farewell to its Class of 2019.
Other high schools in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District, as well as Laguna Beach High School, also held their graduations Thursday.
Early College High School held its ceremony May 30, and campuses in the Huntington Beach Union High School District held theirs June 12 and 13.
The Daily Pilot is publishing photos online and in print of the commencement ceremonies for public high schools in Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Laguna Beach.