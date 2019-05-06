OC Marathon brings weekend of races to finish line

The 15th OC Marathon brought thousands of runners over the weekend, with Sunday’s 26.2-mile Marathon from Newport Beach to the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa highlighting three days of fitness-focused festivities.
Sunday also featured the 13.1-mile OC Half Marathon, while Saturday spotlighted the OC 5K Run/Walk — a 3.1-mile jaunt that started and finished at the fairgrounds — and the culmination of Kids Run the OC, a health and fitness program in which participants run the length of a marathon over 10 to 12 weeks.
Marathon weekend began Friday with the opening of the two-day OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo at the Fair & Event Center.