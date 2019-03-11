2 pedestrians killed in separate Beach Boulevard crashes in Huntington Beach

Two people are dead after being struck by vehicles in two separate crashes along Beach Boulevard in Huntington Beach.
The first happened at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday at Beach and Slater Avenue.
Huntington Beach police said a woman believed to be 50 to 60 years old was struck by a 2014 Nissa Versa while crossing Beach Boulevard outside the crosswalk just south of the intersection. The vehicle was heading north toward the intersection, which had a green light, police said.
The pedestrian, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 47-year-old woman from Cypress, remained at the scene.
The second deadly crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday near Beach and Warner Avenue.
Police said a 19-year-old man from Greeley, Colo., was struck by a 2013 Kia Optima while trying to cross Beach Boulevard outside the crosswalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 26-year-old man from Riverside, was heading north through the intersection on a green light, police said. He stopped and cooperated with authorities, police said.
Anyone with information about either crash can call Huntington Beach police accident investigators at (714) 536-5666 or (714) 536-5670.