2 pedestrians killed in separate Beach Boulevard crashes in Huntington Beach

By KTLA
Mar 10, 2019 | 9:15 PM
Two pedestrians were killed when struck by vehicles in separate crashes late Saturday and early Sunday at Beach Boulevard and Warner and Slater avenues. (Bing Maps / Daily Pilot)

Two people are dead after being struck by vehicles in two separate crashes along Beach Boulevard in Huntington Beach.

The first happened at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday at Beach and Slater Avenue.

Huntington Beach police said a woman believed to be 50 to 60 years old was struck by a 2014 Nissa Versa while crossing Beach Boulevard outside the crosswalk just south of the intersection. The vehicle was heading north toward the intersection, which had a green light, police said.

The pedestrian, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman from Cypress, remained at the scene.

The second deadly crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday near Beach and Warner Avenue.

Police said a 19-year-old man from Greeley, Colo., was struck by a 2013 Kia Optima while trying to cross Beach Boulevard outside the crosswalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Riverside, was heading north through the intersection on a green light, police said. He stopped and cooperated with authorities, police said.

Anyone with information about either crash can call Huntington Beach police accident investigators at (714) 536-5666 or (714) 536-5670.

