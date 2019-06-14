Political Landscape: Huntington Beach council to consider appointing interim financial chief

Huntington Beach City Council members will consider appointing Charles Adams as the city’s interim chief financial officer during their meeting Monday.
If appointed, Adams would temporarily fill the vacancy left by former CFO Gilbert Garcia, who resigned May 31. Adams’ proposed compensation is $100.13 an hour, with no city-provided benefits.
The city is conducting a national search to fill the position long term.
Adams has served as interim finance director for the city of Irvine, as well as acting managing director of finance and administration for the Long Beach Harbor Department, according to a Huntington Beach staff report. His professional career also includes stints as Long Beach’s city controller and as assistant director for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works.
He hold a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Michigan State University and a master’s in personnel management from Central Michigan University.
Monday’s council meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 2000 Main St.
Human trafficking to be discussed at Newport Beach Democratic meeting
The Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club will present a panel Tuesday to discuss human trafficking in Orange County.
Speakers will include Rima Nashashibi, president of Global Hope 365; Anaheim police Sgt. Juan Reveles; Jim Carson, co-founder and board member of Survivor to Leader; and a sex trafficking survivor identified only as Lucy.
The meeting will be held in the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona del Mar. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 6 p.m.
RSVPs are required. To RSVP or for more information, call (949) 423-6468 or visit NBWDC.org.