It takes a village: Laguna’s Sawdust Art Festival readies for opening

Laguna Beach’s little city within a city of different-size booths in every kind of aesthetic tradition will open to the public Friday and run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Sept 1. About a month ago, the festival assigned 190 spaces, separated by white lines and wooden stakes, to exhibiting artists in Sawdust’s lot along Laguna Canyon Road. Little by little, the place came to life.