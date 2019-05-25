Scottish Fest brings a taste of the Highlands to Costa Mesa

The sights, sounds and tastes of the Highlands were in abundance Saturday on the first day of the Scottish Fest at the OC Fair & Event Center.
The annual event brought hundreds of bagpipers and drummers and a hefty lineup of entertainment and activities — including Celtic bands, Irish and Highland dancers and Scottish athletic competitions — to the Costa Mesa fairgrounds.
Visitors also could survey the wares of more than 70 vendors and sample Scottish food and whiskey.
The festival continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive. Tickets are $23 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and students with ID, and $5 for children.
For more information and a detailed schedule of events, visit scottishfest.com.