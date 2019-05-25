DAILY PILOT

Scottish Fest brings a taste of the Highlands to Costa Mesa

By Daily Pilot staff
May 25, 2019 | 4:55 PM

The sights, sounds and tastes of the Highlands were in abundance Saturday on the first day of the Scottish Fest at the OC Fair & Event Center.

The annual event brought hundreds of bagpipers and drummers and a hefty lineup of entertainment and activities — including Celtic bands, Irish and Highland dancers and Scottish athletic competitions — to the Costa Mesa fairgrounds.

Visitors also could survey the wares of more than 70 vendors and sample Scottish food and whiskey.

The festival continues from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive. Tickets are $23 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and students with ID, and $5 for children.

For more information and a detailed schedule of events, visit scottishfest.com.

