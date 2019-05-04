Paddlers get in the pink in Newport to aid the search for breast cancer cure

The lagoon of Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort went pink Saturday to help fight breast cancer.
More than 1,000 breast cancer survivors and research advocates were expected at Susan G. Komen Orange County’s eighth annual Standup for the Cure fundraiser in Newport Beach, which merged breast cancer awareness with stand-up paddleboarding.
The event included water and land activities such as yoga classes, relay races, a “Sea of Pink” paddle-out, paddleboard clinics and a free breast cancer screening clinic provided by Kaiser Permanente.
Since its inception in 2012, Standup for the Cure has raised more than $1.2 million for Susan G. Komen, with more than $550,000 directly benefiting Komen OC.