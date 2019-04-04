Latest hearing in landmark Orange County homeless case focuses on progress

Public officials from throughout Orange County packed into a federal courtroom in Santa Ana Tuesday for the latest hearing in an ongoing lawsuit that continues to shape the way the county deals with its spiraling homelessness.
The hearing had originally been scheduled to address homeless advocates’ recently-filed lawsuit against the South County cities of Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Irvine, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.
But because the lawyers who filed the complaint in late February have yet to formally serve those cities, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter was unable to move forward with the discussion.
Carol Sobel, an attorney representing the homeless advocates, declined to provide a date when Carter asked when she planned to serve the cities.
“If we are going to litigate, let’s get this going,” Carter said.
The hearing served primarily as a means for representatives from cities to provide updates on the progress made since a settlement was signed by Anaheim, Orange and Tustin in November in response to a lawsuit filed last year by homeless advocates that attempted to stop the removal of a homeless encampment along the Santa Ana River Trail in Anaheim.
City officials discussed a 200-bed homeless shelter in Santa Ana, two Anaheim shelters totaling 325 beds and two 50-bed shelters in Tustin and Costa Mesa. Buena Park and Placentia’s commitment to build shelters was also highlighted.
Huntington Beach Mayor Erik Peterson updated Carter on his city’s recent decision to pull plans for a 50-bed homeless shelter amid public outcry over the proposed location. Peterson said the city is looking for a new site.
Also at the hearing, Carter focused on a proposed shelter on Yale Street in Santa Ana that could serve up to 600 people. The county plans to relocate about 400 people from the Courtyard shelter in Santa Ana to the new shelter.
The Yale Street shelter has become more crucial after a report released last month by the American Civil Liberties Union railed against what it termed poor conditions at Courtyard.
Carter stressed the urgency of getting the new shelter up and running in September — before winter weather sets in.
“I am afraid of more people dying,” Carter said.
There were more than 250 homeless deaths in 2018, a significant increase from the 181 reported in 2015. Carter had issued a court filing on Feb. 19 describing the number of homeless deaths in Orange County as a “crisis.”
Prompted by Carter, Supervisor Andrew Do, whose district includes Santa Ana, said the county could possibly reach the September deadline with a commitment from the city, but Santa Ana Mayor Pro Tem Juan Villegas didn’t reciprocate.
“Hopefully we will get this done by September,” Carter said.
Carter also questioned the county on what he perceived as failing to go after federal and state funds to help combat homelessness. He gave the example of O.C. only receiving $13 million from the state-run No Place Like Home program while San Diego County accepted $125 million in help from the same agency.
“The board is going after every funding opportunity available,” said Lisa Bartlett, who chairs the Board of Supervisors.
Carter spent much of the hearing highlighting the work of CalOptima — a county health organization that serves the medical needs of the poor and homeless. He specifically focused on the organization’s possible $100 million commitment toward combating homelessness in the county.
If those funds are approved, that would bring CalOptima’s contributions toward the cause to about $140 million. The other $40 million has been devoted to various services such as recuperative care and mobile teams that directly treat the ailing and destitute.
CalOptima, which is not named in the lawsuit, had recently received criticism from Do for moving “too slowly” in rolling out its mobile treatment program.
Following the hearing, Michael Schrader, chief executive of CalOptima, said he couldn’t provide a date for when the mobile program will be up and running.
Carter warned against bureaucratic divides among cities, the county and CalOptima.
“Stop this bickering,” Carter said. “People are losing lives because of it.”
