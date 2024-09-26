Mailbag: Election thoughts and more from Pilot readers

Leah Ersoylu is the incumbent running for Newport-Mesa Unified School District Trustee Area 1 in Costa Mesa, and newbie Robin Mensinger is running as her opponent. My school-age granddaughters and I live in Area 1 and have been grateful for Ersoylu’s service. I will be voting for her again.

Incumbent Ersoylu is qualified to be Area 1 NMUSD Trustee. She has been a Costa Mesa resident for 20 years, building both her business and family here. She has served on several city and county commissions and committees. As a trustee she has been a strong fiscal steward of NMUSD, increased electives at TeWinkle Middle School, ensured math curricula alignment kindergarten through 12th grade, supported the Estancia Theater project, voted for stricter cellphone policies and supported e-bike education and enforcement.

Both Ersoylu and her opponent were asked if they support Moms for Liberty, which is a far-right organization that pushes book banning, opposed mask wearing during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is opposed to all manner of LGBTQ+ issues, has voiced support for Project 2025 and has endorsed Trump. Ersoylu said she does not support this group, but her opponent has not responded to two confirmed requests for comment.

Ersoylu’s newbie opponent has no direct applicable experience, and I am concerned that her opponent has a hidden agenda and is just going be a parrot for Moms for Liberty and its extreme views. Vague statements in her candidate statement like “parental rights” and the endorsement from the extremist Mari Barke are consistent with my concern for a hidden agenda.

I will be voting for incumbent Leah Ersoylu for NMUSD Area 1 Trustee and encourage all Area 1 voters to do the same.

Margaret Mooney

Costa Mesa

Writer supports Harlan in Costa Mesa election

As a longtime Eastside Costa Mesa resident and avid City Council observer, I’ve had the opportunity to see Jeff Harlan in action. He diligently works to make sure his constituents are well-represented. Many have recognized his tireless efforts to make our neighborhood, and all of Costa Mesa, a better place to live.

I am a retired public safety professional, and I appreciate Harlan’s focus and support of our police and fire services. He understands that safety is our top priority. This has earned him the endorsement of our police and fire associations.

Harlan listens more than he speaks. He has an excellent sense of our community needs. He understands the issues and faces them head on, determined to implement creative and practice solutions. Jeff has a broad knowledge of community topics and always strives for consensus.

Eastside residents are fortunate to have him advocating for them. He has proven himself over the last four years and deserves your vote for another term. I strongly support Jeff Harlan for District 6 City Council member.

Tom Arnold

Costa Mesa

A proposal for H.B. City Council

Since the Huntington Beach City Council may have taken actions which did not comply with existing laws (such as voter ID, failure to passing a housing element etc.), I made a recommendation during the public comments section of the Sept.17 council meeting describing/requesting procedures to be adopted for all future City Council actions.

My recommendation calls for any member of the City Council to request/obtain a written opinion from the city attorney as to whether the proposed action complies with federal, state or local laws. This response from the city attorney must be reported at the City Council meeting with a yes or no answer.

I further suggested that if the proposed item does not comply with all laws, the proponent(s) of the motion must present a reasonable estimate of the fines/ penalties that the city could be charged if the motion is passed and a reasonable estimate of the cost, including staff time, that it would take to defend and implement this action. This proposed action could not proceed without these estimated costs being presented in writing to the City Council.

By adopting these procedures, the residents of Huntington Beach would be able to evaluate whether the City Council and city attorney are making decisions that comply with existing laws and are making decisions in a fiscally responsible manner.

All members of the City Council and the city attorney must be accountable for their actions.

Ken Inouye

Huntington Beach

Current H.B. Council majority is divisive

The current Huntington Beach City Council majority has become more known for creating division than fostering unity. They have backed misguided positions on issues irrelevant to our city, often involving other states and countries, while wasting taxpayer money on a questionable Pacific Airshow settlement.

We need leaders who prioritize Huntington Beach’s best interests — not those who engage in needless litigation against the state of California just to appear tough.

Our leaders should be focused on serving the people of Huntington Beach, not advancing personal or political agendas. While some candidates focus on problems, true leaders focus on solutions. We need representatives who stand up for everyone, not just a select few like Pacific Air Show operator Code 4.

The city has enlisted the support of America First Legal — a foundation led by longtime former President Trump adviser Stephen Miller that bills itself as the “long-awaited answer to the ACLU” — to support its frivolous lawsuit. This suit argues that Huntington Beach’s recently passed “Parents’ Right to Know” ordinance, which conflicts with AB 1955, is justified.

However, this ordinance makes it illegal for educators to withhold information about a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation from parents. The Huntington Beach City Council does not have jurisdiction over schools, and AB 1955 is not unconstitutional. Yet, City Atty. Michael Gates — whose term runs through 2026 — has filed another lawsuit which could be seen as stoking cultural division, targeting the LGBTQ+ community for political gain.

This council majority’s approach is not normal, and we can do better. It’s time for a shift in attitude and leadership — restoring common sense to our city’s governance. This majority has also repeatedly spread misinformation about illegal voting without providing any evidence.

Across Orange County, California and the nation people are watching, and many are mocking this divisive, misguided leadership that prioritizes litigation over real solutions. Huntington Beach has a proud history, and now is the time to unite. We stand for ideals and the freedom to be ourselves. Let’s restore that pride and come together for the future of Huntington Beach.

Andrew Einhorn

Huntington Beach

We are only a couple weeks away from ballots being dropped for the November election and only a few weeks after that until Election Day. In both the presidential election and the down ballot races, partisanship should mean less than honesty, competency and transparency. That will mean Kamala Harris will win the state of California easily aside from an edge in party registration. In Orange County, the same rules should apply. In watching my first Scott Baugh for Congress television ad soft-soap his image to a squeaky clean despite decades of ruthless partisanship and objectionable behavior, I couldn’t help but notice other Republicans with ethical, honesty or transparency issues (Janet Nguyen and Andrew Do in my district come to mind) try to use the remaining weeks to “rehabilitate” their images. Massive amounts of money from big donor sources will attempt to accomplish this feat. Massive amounts are being spent to smear Democrat candidates like Dave Min as well. They feel that the best defense is a really offensive offense. This time around the electorate may not be so easily fooled.

In Huntington Beach, the supposed nonpartisan offices of City Council and city clerk have been victimized by well-funded Republicans who have made their own rules about campaign financing and partisan pressure. They are trying to create their own MAGAtocracy in Surf City. If they are successful, it will impact things districtwide and create lasting friction, litigation and drama over the next few years.

Voters must decide if tribal trumps truthful or if competency is trumped by the opposite. Do we want problems solved, issues addressed and constituents served, or do we settle for what the partisan winners actually provide? Roman rulers tried to distract from their autocratic actions with a “bread and circuses” approach. Local leaders are trying to do the same with a “bash Sacramento” approach that actually costs big bucks at taxpayer expense.

The bottom line is don’t be fooled, don’t be frightened and don’t stand for being misinformed. Yes, elections have consequences, but we shouldn’t have to put up with the wrong ones. Only making informed and unbiased choices can guarantee the best outcomes.

Tim Geddes

Huntington Beach

In support of Bolton, Kalmick and Moser

Huntington Beach voters should be aware that Measure U has nothing to do with the Huntington Beach Public Library, and that the true supporters of the library are Rhonda Bolton, Natalie Moser and Dan Kalmick.

There are campaign signs located throughout Huntington Beach that say “Save the Library” directly above “Yes on Measure U.” This is a deceptive ploy to trick people into voting in favor of Measure U, which is the fourth Charter Amendment proposed by the council majority.

The three candidates for City Council who refer to themselves as the “HB-3”, Chad Williams, Butch Twining and Don Kennedy are closely aligned with the council majority and are not true supporters of our public library.

Huntington Beach voters may recall some of the campaign rhetoric of the council majority which included “No more charter amendments” and “transparency.”

Two of three charter amendments proposed by the council majority passed in March of 2024. The first amendment to commence in 2026 requires voter ID, provides more in-person voting locations and allows for monitoring ballot drop boxes. The second amended placed limitations on which flags can be displayed by the city on city property. The third proposed charter amendment to move to a two-year budget process under the guise of “more transparency” did not pass. Here we are again voting on a fourth charter amendment proposed by the council majority.

The terms of the Pacific Air Show settlement were recently, finally disclosed to Huntington Beach citizens as the result of costly legal action, certainly not “transparency” on the part of the council majority.

The three incumbents for City Council, Rhonda Bolton, Natalie Moser and Dan Kalmick are supportive of keeping the Huntington Beach Library public, parents’ right to choose what their own children read, and will continue to lead with dignity, truth, and transparency.

Judy Morris

Huntington Beach

Bad guys notice displays of wealth

It happened again. First it was a stick-up at Fashion Island where the intended victims drove a Ferrari and a Rolls Royce. Now it’s South Coast Plaza where a shopper driving a Lamborghini SUV was wounded during an attempted robbery (Man shot Sunday night in attempted robbery at South Coast Plaza, police say, Daily Pilot, Sept. 23).

The way I see it, if people have enough money to own such expensive vehicles, then they probably have enough to buy an understated town car, like a 2021 Subaru, to drive to the mall. Why call attention to yourself when bad guys are looking for rich, easy targets to rob? Like the old saying goes, “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.” My new version goes like this: “The next time you get the urge to shop at South Coast Plaza, do it without a neon target on your back.”

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach

Beekeeping law heads to C.M. dais

Costa Mesa’s long-awaited beekeeping ordinance will be reviewed by the City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 1. This is the culmination of work done by residents and beekeepers working with the city in 2020, Councilwoman Andrea Marr revisiting the bee ordinance in May 2024 and my public ordeal when Animal Control came to remove a dead animal from my atrium and decided to cite me for bees living in a trash can in said atrium instead.

After pleading on my part, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley and Mayor John Stephens gave my bees a stay, while the beekeeping ordinance was revisited by staff. Supervisor Foley encourages replacing lawns with native pollinator plants, and Mayor Stephens could see the absurdity of asking people to plant natives, only to require them to kill any pollinators that decide to stay. My bees had lived without incident in that trash can in my atrium for 10 years. If you have native gardens, you will have bees, and if you have bees you should have a beekeeping ordinance. QED!

Lovers of bees who wish to attend or participate in the City Council meeting in person or via Zoom can find the agenda with detailed instructions and information at: costamesa.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Costa Mesa City Hall is located at 77 Fair Drive. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Emails to the City Council must be received by 12 p.m. on Oct. 1 at cityclerk@costamesaca.gov.

Priscilla Rocco

Costa Mesa

The power of showing up

Back in 2016, just before the election, our Unitarian Universalist church in Costa Mesa became a place where many of us, myself included, found comfort, connection and purpose during a really divisive time. Our congregation grew, not just because people were feeling anxious about politics but because we all felt the importance of taking part in something bigger than ourselves.

Throughout American history, when people have come together to act and advocate, they’ve helped make huge strides toward justice and equality.

But in recent years, we’ve seen a drop in the kind of involvement that once brought people together. In the book “Bowling Alone,” Robert Putnam talks about how fewer people are joining community groups, social clubs or even just getting together with neighbors. This decline weakens the bonds that hold our communities together.

Thankfully, things are turning around. What we saw in our UU community after 2016 mirrors something bigger happening nationwide. Elections stir a new sense of responsibility among us. By getting involved with UU the Vote, we’ve been able to live out our democratic values and help in the ongoing fight to create a truly diverse and just democracy. Our growth as a congregation isn’t just in numbers but in how much more connected and engaged we’ve become.

This shift highlights how important places like churches, community centers and local organizations are for fostering participation. They provide the spaces where we can come together, share ideas and work toward common goals. In a world where so much of our interaction is digital, these face-to-face connections are more important than ever.

Civic engagement doesn’t have to be complicated. It can start right where you live. On our cul-de-sac in Newport Beach, we’ve got a text thread where we help each other with everything from finding lost pets to sharing extra produce and addressing safety concerns. This simple communication brings us together for block parties and gatherings, showing that even with our different backgrounds — religious, political or financial — we can find common ground. Now, more than ever, knowing your neighbors and building local connections is crucial.

As a parent, I feel this call to action deeply. We’ve seen what happens when people don’t engage and we know how important it is to get involved. It’s up to us to set an example, showing that being active in our communities isn’t just a responsibility but also key to a healthy democracy. To the younger generation, I urge you to join us. Together, we can face the challenges ahead — whether it’s political division or social injustice —and create a future that reflects our shared values.

So, let’s not let “Bowling Alone” become our reality. Let’s stay committed to civic engagement, strengthen our communities, support our institutions and get involved in the democratic process. Our democracy’s health depends on it.

Nina Smith

Newport Beach