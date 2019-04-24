After-school program seeks to blunt the increase in suicide, suicidal ideation among depressed teens

Nor is this epidemic a U.S. phenomenon alone. A recent study in the British Medical Journal demonstrated similar increases in Great Britain, particularly self-harm amongst young women. Thus, it is not U.S. politics, nor our access to guns that is driving this phenomenon. It is interesting to note, and several of the authors of these studies speculate, that there may be a relationship to the rapid increase of video gaming, usage of social media and personal devices such as cellphones and portable tablets from 2010 forward. In a paradoxical way, these devices can connect young people virtually, but at the same time isolate them from face-to-face communications, even deepen sensations of loneliness. Identities can be created, altered, and influenced with virtual interactions.