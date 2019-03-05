2 Aliso Viejo schools closed after apparent suicide of boy, 13

Two Aliso Viejo schools were closed Tuesday morning after authorities discovered the body of a 13-year-old boy at one of the adjoining campuses.
Deputies were dispatched to Don Juan Avila Middle School around 6:30 a.m., after a member of the school staff discovered the boy’s body, Orange County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun said.
The teen “died of an apparent suicide,” she said.
It was not immediately clear whether the boy was a student at the school, Braun said.
Students from Don Juan Avila middle and elementary schools were rerouted to Oak Grove Elementary School for pickup during the investigation, according to the Capistrano Unified School District.
Parents seeking additional information can call the school district hotline at (949) 234-5575.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at (800) 273-8255.