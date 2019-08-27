Newport Harbor’s Dayne Chalmers is CIF Southern Section Division 1 Player of the Year

After leading the Newport Harbor High boys’ volleyball team to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 crown, senior outside hitter Dayne Chalmers was named the CIF Player of the Year.

Chalmers, who is now at UC Santa Barbara, hammered out 420 kills on .393 hitting to go with 137 digs. In the Division 1 championship match against Manhattan Beach Mira Costa, Chalmers had a match-high 20 kills.

Senior setter Joe Karlous (Pepperdine) and senior opposite Jack Higgs also received All-CIF Division 1 honors for Newport Harbor. Rocky Ciarelli was named the Division 1 Coach of the Year.

Newport Harbor went 39-1 overall and 5-1 in the Surf League, sharing the league title with Back Bay rival Corona del Mar. The Sailors also won the CIF Southern California Regional Division I title.

Corona del Mar senior outside hitter Adam Flood (USC), Huntington Beach senior setter Aidan Knipe (Long Beach State) and Edison senior libero Cole Power (UCLA) also received All-CIF Division 1 honors.

Flood shared the Surf League MVP award with Chalmers. The Sea Kings went 22-8 overall and 5-1 in the league, defeating Newbury Park in the first round before dropping their quarterfinal match against Santa Barbara.

Huntington Beach went 25-9 overall and 2-4 in league play with Knipe running a 5-1 offense. The Oilers earned a road victory at Servite to open the playoffs, but they were swept by Mira Costa in the quarterfinals.

Power shared the Wave League MVP award with Los Alamitos senior outside hitter Jake Maffett (Loyola Chicago). Edison went 17-13 overall and 5-1 in the league. The Chargers lost their first-round match against Redondo Union 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21.

Ocean View senior setter Hunter Miller earned All-CIF honors in Division 5. The Briar Cliff University signee led his team to a perfect run through the second half of Golden West League play, as the Seahawks (19-8, 6-4) clinched third place in the league on the final day of the season.

From there, the Seahawks continued their winning ways. Ocean View, which entered the playoffs as a wild-card team, beat Santa Ana, top-seeded Hemet, Westminster La Quinta and Wildomar Elsinore. The Seahawks were eliminated in the semifinals by Santa Monica Pacifica Christian.

Miller shared the Golden West League MVP.

