Costa Mesa man killed in crash on 57 Freeway

A Costa Mesa man was one of two people killed early Saturday in a chain-reaction crash on the 57 Freeway in Diamond Bar.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the man as Eduardo Goncalves-Lins, 28.

The California Highway Patrol responded just before 3 a.m. to a report of a crash on the southbound 57 south of Diamond Bar Boulevard, authorities said.

The chain reaction began when Goncalves-Lins, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, veered to the right lane and struck the back of a flatbed tow truck that had stopped to provide assistance to another vehicle.

Goncalves-Lins was taken a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the Corolla was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, authorities said. Coroner’s officials identified her as Paula Queiroz-Lopes, 24, of Santa Ana.

About a minute after the crash, a Toyota Tacoma struck the right front side of the Corolla. The impact caused the Tacoma to veer left and hit a Dodge Ram belonging to someone who had stopped to help after the first crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

Authorities said they suspect alcohol was a factor in the crashes. It wasn’t clear whether any arrests were made.

