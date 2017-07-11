Study aims to save Huntington Beach trail from coastal bluff erosion

Huntington Beach has hired a company to analyze erosion on a mile-and-a-half span of coastal bluffs just north of Goldenwest Street.

Moffatt & Nichol, a coastal engineering firm based in Long Beach, is expected to finish the study in the next two months, city engineer Tom Herbel said.

The group is working to determine the scale and cause of the erosion in an effort to protect the city’s infrastructure, Herbel said. A popular bike and pedestrian trail sits atop the bluffs, and the city hopes to defend it from the encroaching decay.

“We don’t want to lose that,” Herbel said.

Herbel said he has no initial explanations for the erosion.

He said the city directed its attention to the issue about 10 years ago and that the area has been steadily eroding since, though there may have been decay before that.

The findings of the current study likely will be presented to the City Council during a study session, after which the council could decide what action to take.

