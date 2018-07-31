Newport down to 2 city manager candidates; hints county supervisor is not among them

The city has been tight-lipped about who it is considering to replace Kiff, a popular 20-year city employee who has been in the top administrative position since 2009. Since he announced his plans in March to step down this summer — eight months ahead of his previously planned departure in April — residents have rallied behind Kiff and accused a majority of the council of conspiring to force him out. One resident filed a complaint with the city alleging the council violated the state open meetings law in discussing Kiff’s exit. Another has filed a lawsuit seeking a special prosecutor to investigate similar allegations.