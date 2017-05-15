2 teens arrested after break-in at Estancia High School

Two teenagers were arrested Sunday night on suspicion of breaking into Estancia High School in Costa Mesa.

Police officers responded to the campus at 2323 Placentia Ave. at about 8:20 p.m. after an alarm was activated, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Officers found a door open and two people inside the school, police said. One was trying to force open a locked interior door and the other was trying to hide in a nearby office, the department said.

Costa Mesa residents Alexander Alvarez and Augustin Trujillo-Contreras, both 18, were arrested.

According to police, Alvarez was in possession of prescription pills and the key to a Hyundai that had been reported stolen. Trujillo-Contreras had a crowbar and some cash and food, police said.

Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of a controlled substance for sale, Police Department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said Monday.

Trujillo-Contreras was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, receiving stolen property, vandalism and possession of a burglary tool.

