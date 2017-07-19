OC Fair extends its reach to nonprofits

Just because it’s summer does not mean learning takes a break, even at the Orange County Fair.

On Wednesday, 57 children who receive free academic support during the school year and four weeks in the summer at the Shalimar Learning Center in Costa Mesa, watched men milk a cow and learned about oxen and pigs as part of a day at the fair.

Students visited the fair as part of a new program — OC Fair Kids Club.

The OC Fair & Event Center funded the program, which will offer 1,000 kids, some of whom would not be able to attend, an opportunity to visit during the 23-day fair, according to the fair website.

“When I was meeting with a nonprofit manager earlier this year, I heard that families served by the organization couldn’t afford to come to the fair and I knew I wanted to do something to change that,” Kathy Kramer, OC Fair & Event Center chief executive, said on the website. “We want to keep expanding OC Fair Kids Club annually. These community programs are so important.”

THINK — Teaching, Helping, Inspiring and Nurturing Kids — Together, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit, operates services at Shalimar, which include small-group tutoring, in-school interventions, and literacy programs, the Daily Pilot reported earlier this year.

Inside the Millennium Barn, a Holstein cow stood with its head down, chomping food, while workers attached tubes to its udder to extract milk.

A fair employee said the milking process takes about 10 minutes with a yield of three to five gallons. The solids that fall to the bottom, known as curds, are used to make cheese.

After the demonstration, students walked outside and a 13-year-old ox named Patches, under close supervision of volunteer Dave Hauk, stood there to greet them.

“He weighs 3,000 pounds and can pull two to three times his weight,” Hauk said as kids pet the ox’s side.

Patches is part of Centennial Farm at the OC Fair & Event Center, Hauk said, adding that kids come in groups to learn the role farms play.

Raul Roa | Daily Pilot Students from THINK Together's afterschool program at Shalimar Learning Center learn about agriculture such as these pumpkins at Centennial Farm at the OC Fair & Event Center. Students from THINK Together's afterschool program at Shalimar Learning Center learn about agriculture such as these pumpkins at Centennial Farm at the OC Fair & Event Center. (Raul Roa | Daily Pilot)

As the students, from grades 1 through 6, migrated in groups toward the game booths, food stands and attractions, Juan Plascencia, one of four volunteer chaperones overseeing a group of children, asked his group a question: “What is one thing you liked about the farm?”

One girl replied: “They take care of animals.”

Students in Caroline Taketa’s group did not waste any time going on the rides.

Each child received $30 for food and drinks and a voucher for three free rides.

Some children in Taketa’s group started the afternoon by driving bumper cars in the “Dodgem” ride.

Later, Ximena, 11, and two of her friends climbed into a cab of the Tilt-A-Whirl ride. Each cab spun in circles as the larger piece it attached to rotated.

“Screaming helped calm me down,” Ximena said after exiting.

After the rides, it was time for food.

Jennifer, 8, had just finished eating pizza and an ICEE. This was her first time at the fair.

When asked what her favorite part of the day was up to that point, Jennifer replied: “Eating as a group.”

Ruth Malagon, THINK Together’s family and community coordinator at the Shalimar Learning Center, requested students’ last names not be used to protect their safety.

Students at Shalimar meet for three hours a day Mondays through Thursdays for four weeks during the summer and have visited the Santa Ana Zoo and Knott’s Berry Farm on field trips, Malagon said.

“When I heard about [OC Fair Kids Club] I jumped at it,” Malagon said. “I’m thankful we got selected."

The fair has other charitable programs in the mix this year. The first We Care Wednesdays event was held Wednesday.

Guests receive free fair admission and one complimentary carnival ride when they bring donations for partnering nonprofit organizations. Donations support a different nonprofit from noon to 3 p.m. every Wednesday during the run of the fair.

On Thursday, more than 8,000 people are expected to participate in the Friends of the Fair program, which was launched in 1989, the website said.

The program provides a free, private fair experience each summer for guests with special needs. Visitors enjoy carnival rides, interactive experiences with first responders and visits to livestock areas.

For more information on the fair’s charitable programs, visit ocfair.com.

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce