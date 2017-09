A memorial run was held Thursday at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley to remember Juan Ramirez Garcia, a noted runner.

Garcia, 48, of Santa Ana was killed by a hit-and-run driver Aug. 23 while running near the park.

He was known for his dedication to fitness, running dozens of a miles a week.

At age 28, he ran his first marathon, finishing in 2 hours 53 minutes — a rare feat to finish a marathon in under 3 hours.

