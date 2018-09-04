4 arrested during DUI checkpoint in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach police reported four arrests during a sobriety checkpoint Friday night.
Officers screened 377 vehicles at Main Street and Yorktown Avenue from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday and arrested three people on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a news release. One person was arrested on unspecified criminal allegations.
Eight drivers were issued citations on suspicion of operating a vehicle without a valid license or other vehicle code violations, police said.
A total of 841 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, which was funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.