New tiki lounge inside Ruby's Diner on Huntington Beach Pier gives a salute to surf culture

Don the Beachcomber may be gone, but there’s a new tiki lounge in Huntington Beach.
The 2,000-square-foot slice of Surf City beach culture is called Jan & Dean’s Tiki Lounge, and it’s on the second floor of the Ruby’s Diner on the city pier. It officially opened for business Monday.
The beach hut features bamboo walls, tiki-inspired totem poles, dim lighting and artwork from Disney contributing artist Jeff Granito.
Visitors can order from Ruby’s standard menu along with a new collection of appetizers such as Huli-Huli Wings and Mini Ahi Tacos and tropical cocktails featuring Sabe Gold Rum or Sabe Yuzu Citrus Vodka.
For dessert, there’s the popular pineapple soft serve ice cream Dole Whip.
The lounge’s name pays tribute to pioneering surf music duo Jan and Dean, which included Huntington Beach resident Dean Torrence and is known for hits such as “Surf City,” “The Little Old Lady from Pasadena” and “Dead Man’s Curve.”
Ruby’s Executive Vice President Tad Belshe said the restaurant chain — known for its 1940s diner theme — “wanted to give a nod to surf culture and the historic Huntington Beach element that we’ve been very lucky to be a part of as long as we have.”
Construction on the lounge was completed in about a month, with guidance from a renowned tiki-bar builder known as Bamboo Ben.
“A lot of people have been peeping in,” Belshe said. “We’re seeing a lot of people with smiles on their face. We didn’t miss the mark.”
Jan & Dean’s Tiki Lounge is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.