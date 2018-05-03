Huntington Beach hopes JetBlue's plan to cut flights at Long Beach Airport will bring relief from noise

On April 25, JetBlue announced plans to "refine" its service in Long Beach to "better meet the needs of the market" while launching service in three cities, including Ontario, and increasing service in Burbank. The airline will reduce its daily flights at Long Beach from 35 to 23 — in line with the 2016 level — though it also said it would add service between Long Beach and Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Bozeman, Mont.