Art festival season in Laguna Beach begins Friday

Two of Laguna Beach’s famed summer art festivals will open their gates to eager visitors Friday, continuing decades-long traditions.

Laguna Art-A-Fair and the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival will each open at 10 a.m. Friday, and the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters begin their shows July 5 and 7, respectively.

The Festival of Arts is celebrating its 85th birthday this year with a $10-million makeover of its grounds with wider pathways, updated restrooms, tensile roof pavilions that shield art from sun and rain, and an expanded and relocated gift shop.

Each show offers its own nuances, with artists exhibiting a variety of work such as paintings, sculptures and photography. Essential information for each show is listed below, including notable activities and performances.

LAGUNA ART-A-FAIR

What: The festival features work from more than 120 artists from around the world, including 34 new artists, in media that includes oil, acrylic, jewelry, leather, photography, ceramics, glass and wood sculpture. Beginning and intermediate artists who are at least 16 can learn new techniques during daily workshops.

When: June 30 through Sept. 3; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 4 and Sept. 3.

Where: 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

File photo / Daily Pilot Wildlife and nature photographer Jeff Nadler, seen here in the 2016 Laguna Art-A-Fair. Nadler donates a portion of his sales to wildlife conservation and awareness programs. Wildlife and nature photographer Jeff Nadler, seen here in the 2016 Laguna Art-A-Fair. Nadler donates a portion of his sales to wildlife conservation and awareness programs. (File photo / Daily Pilot)

Highlights: Local musicians perform live music, with dancing in the entertainment courtyard, Thursdays through Sundays. Scheduled performers include Black Cat Mojo, San Manuel Quartet, Dig Deeper and Solspeak.

Cost: Adults, $8; seniors (65 and older), military, students, $6; children 12 and younger, free with adult admission; Pageant of the Masters ticket holders admitted free on the day of performance. One-time admission includes admittance for the duration of this year’s show. Laguna Beach residents are free with valid identification.

Information: www.art-a-fair.com, (949) 494-4514

SAWDUST ART & CRAFT FESTIVAL

What: The event draws more than 200 new and returning Laguna Beach artists specializing in various media, including hand-blown and fused glass, painting, jewelry, ceramics, clothing and textiles, photography and scrimshaw. The nine-week festival features live art demonstrations, workshops and fashion shows.

When: June 30 through Sept. 3; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 4.

Where: 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

Highlights: Sawdust will hold preschool art mornings every Wednesday for children ages 2 and older, “Sip, Talk & Walk”, an insider’s guide through the grounds with a complimentary wine tasting, and the HeART of Fashion Show on Aug. 27.

Cost: Adults, $9; seniors 65 and older, $7; children ages 6 through 12, $4; children 5 and under are admitted free

Information: www.sawdustartfestival.org, (949) 494-3030.

FESTIVAL OF ARTS

What: A professional juried show featuring 140 Orange County artists who specialize in media that includes painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, and jewelry. This year’s show features live music, jazz concerts, wine and chocolate pairings, guided art tours and art workshops.

When: July 5 through Aug. 31; 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily; closes at 1 p.m. Aug. 26.

Where: 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

File photo / Daily Pilot Artist Hugo Rivera talks to guests during a 2015 ribbon cutting at the Festival of Arts. The annual show turns 85 this year with a renovated facility. Artist Hugo Rivera talks to guests during a 2015 ribbon cutting at the Festival of Arts. The annual show turns 85 this year with a renovated facility. (File photo / Daily Pilot)

Highlights: A new event called “Salute to the Arts” will debut on Sundays and spotlight a different art form, whether it be theater, literature or dance. On Fridays, the festival will introduce a new music series called “Step into the Spotlight” in which background vocalists and back-up singers take center stage. The annual Runway Fashion Show is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 12.

Cost: General admission: $8 weekdays, $12 weekends; students and seniors, $5 weekdays, $8 weekends; children 12 and younger, military and Laguna Beach residents are free.

Information: www.foapom.com, (800) 487-3378.

PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS

What: The 90-minute show features recreations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people posing to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces. A live narrator guides the audience through each work of art with accompaniment from an orchestra. This year’s theme is “The Grand Tour,” meant to spotlight the European tradition of traveling to multiple continents to see the world’s great art.

When: July 7 through Aug. 31; 8:30 p.m. nightly

Where: Irvine Bowl at Festival of Arts, 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach

File photo / Daily Pilot Make-up artist Crystal Marsillo covers actor Desiree Rodriquez in face paint for the piece Forever Free during a rehearsal for this year's Pageant of the Masters, which begins July 7. The theme is titled "The Grand Tour" Make-up artist Crystal Marsillo covers actor Desiree Rodriquez in face paint for the piece Forever Free during a rehearsal for this year's Pageant of the Masters, which begins July 7. The theme is titled "The Grand Tour" (File photo / Daily Pilot)

Highlights: Work from artists including Leonardo da Vinci, Pietro Longhi, and Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, along with a celebration of Carnival in Venice, Italy, and Paris in the 20th century.

Cost: Advance tickets: $15 to $230

Information: www.foapom.com/pageant-of-the-masters , (800) 487-3378

bryce.alderton@latimes.com

Twitter: @AldertonBryce