Laguna Beach council hopefuls draw a crowd at candidates forum

Eight candidates for three Laguna Beach City Council seats squared off Monday night at City Hall, debating topics ranging from the homeless and the Village Entrance to fiscal responsibility and underground electrical utilities.
More than 150 people packed the standing-room-only event sponsored by Village Laguna and moderated by John Monahan.
Candidates in attendance were Councilwoman Toni Iseman, who is running for a sixth term; Ann Christoph, a landscape architect and former mayor; Peter Blake, an art gallery owner; Lorene Laguna, a community activist; Allison Mathews, a member of the city’s Affordable Housing Task Force; Paul Merritt, a trust administrator and former Laguna Niguel city councilman; Judie Mancuso, an animal advocate and member of the California Veterinary Medical Board; and Cheryl Kinsman, a certified public accountant.
Absent were Planning Commissioner Sue Kempf and former day spa owner Sue Marie Connolly.
Mayor Pro Tem Rob Zur Schmiede announced Sunday night that he was dropping out of the race to take care of his injured brother.
Mayor Kelly Boyd also is not seeking reelection.
Kinsman, who said her platform focuses on fiscal responsibility and improving infrastructure, suggested having more police on foot patrols to deter homeless people from congregating at Main Beach or sleeping in public.
Laguna, who called her campaign grassroots and “residents first,” said the city’s Alternative Sleeping Location should remain open all day, which could give the homeless a chance to have a “purpose-driven life” and give back to the community.
Mancuso said the city should help homeless veterans.
Iseman replied that very few homeless people are veterans. She advocated going outside the city for money to help solve the homelessness problem.
“We have the best possible start on the solution,” Iseman said, “but there’s a lot of money to be had at the county, and I think we’re going to go after it.”
Christoph, who touted her efforts to improve parks and the South Laguna Community Garden, also mentioned potential county funding and promoting unity.
“We need to keep working together to address all this,” she said.
On a question regarding the future of downtown, Merritt criticized the newly started Village Entrance project, calling it a “botched face lift.”
Kinsman said the downtown area could benefit if the Chamber of Commerce received funding from local bed taxes.
“They would help immensely in fixing the downtown,” she said.
Blake called for “passing the torch to new people” to serve on the council. He also suggested closing Forest Avenue to vehicles to promote more space for outdoor cafes and to help create a more business-friendly environment.
“We cannot attract great businesses with our reputation for stopping them,” Blake said.
Laguna suggested a similar idea of more open spaces, walking areas and fewer cars. “I know that change is scary, but I promote that,” she said.
Mancuso said she disliked how councils often “don’t finish what they start. There are so many projects that are started … and the plans sit and they get dusty. They don’t ever go to completion.”
Iseman was the only candidate to favor Measure P, a proposed 1% sales tax increase on the November ballot intended to pay for placing utility poles underground along Laguna Canyon Road and other fire-safety projects. She pointed to fires throughout California caused by downed utility poles and the need to prevent that in Laguna Beach.
Laguna called the measure, which would be in effect for 25 years, a “long-term economic fire.”
Christoph said the measure is “disunifying” for the city, while Mathews said she doesn’t trust “where the money is going.”
Blake said he favors private property rights when it comes to short-term residential vacation rentals, which many local residents have said attracts noisy short-timers to their neighborhoods and depletes long-term rental stock.
However, Blake added, “we can tax people to death on them,” especially if the rentals are not well-run.
In response to parking woes, Mathews suggested building an underground structure. She also suggested pedestrian bridges.
Merritt said he doesn’t favor parking meters in South Laguna because “23-year-olds from Riverside” won’t use them and “will start combing the hills like termites” looking for free spots in neighborhoods.
Bradley Zint is a contributor to Times Community News.