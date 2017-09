Malarky’s Irish Pub in Newport Beach marked its 40th anniversary with a reunion-like celebration Wednesday.

The Balboa Peninsula institution, which opened in 1977, played a slideshow of pictures from the 1980s through the 2000s. Many guests were couples who met at the bar.

Paying homage to its ’70s roots, Malarky’s offered $1.77 cocktails, 77-cent beers and 40th-anniversary T-shirts.

The bar was founded by Bill Hamilton. It has been owned since 2010 by Mario Marovic and Brent Ranek.