Naugles plans a second Mexican fast-food location in Huntington Beach

Naugles, the revived Mexican fast-food restaurant chain formerly owned by Del Taco, is opening a second location in Huntington Beach.

The new restaurant will be at 5061 Warner Ave., replacing a dry-cleaning business.

Naugles, named after former Del Taco partner Dick Naugle, will continue to operate its seasonal takeout window along the Huntington City Beach boardwalk through the summer. The company plans to open the Warner Avenue restaurant afterward, according to the Orange County Register.

The takeout stand, which opened in May 2016, is at 21351 Pacific Coast Hwy., near Twin Dolphin Drive and the Hilton Waterfront Beach Resort.

Naugles was founded in 1970 in Riverside and was popular through the 1980s. However, after it was absorbed into the Lake Forest-based Del Taco chain, the brand dwindled until 1995, when the last Naugles closed.

Orange County food blogger Christian Ziebarth championed bringing the brand back. After a court battle, he won the rights to the Naugles trademark and in summer 2015 opened a test kitchen in a nondescript Fountain Valley industrial park.

Initial support overwhelmed the tiny facility, which experienced food shortages and long lines.

Naugles executives have said they plan to open more new locations, with an initial focus on Orange and Riverside counties. They have not divulged more specifics.

As of Tuesday, the Naugles on Warner Avenue only had street signage and door logos. The inside of the building was gutted for renovation.

