TimesOC: O.C. anti-corruption task force collapsed amid infighting

Good morning. It's Wednesday, April 25. Here's what's been happening around O.C.
Top story
O.C. anti-corruption task force collapsed amid infighting
Back in 2013, Orange County's top prosecutor and federal authorities set up a task force to root out local political corruption. The timing seemed appropriate: A grand jury report had recently declared that misconduct was "actively festering" in county government. And the district attorney's office was receiving a growing number of public integrity complaints. The creation of the Orange County Corruption Task Force and its work were shrouded in secrecy. But the joint operation quietly fell apart last year amid conflicts between local and federal investigators, according to a Los Angeles Times investigation. Los Angeles Times
Around the county
Needle exchange awaits state approval for mobile service
After Santa Ana city officials shut down Orange County's only needle exchange months ago, the program may return as a mobile service in Santa Ana, Anaheim, Orange and Costa Mesa. TimesOC
America's Family Pet Expo returns to OC Fair & Event Center
A long list of vendors, exhibitors, organizations, shows and rescues will attend the 29th annual America's Family Pet Expo at Costa Mesa's OC Fair & Event Center from Friday to Sunday. TimesOC
Food
Food documentaries get a showcase at Newport Film Festival
Epicureans can indulge in culinary cinema at the 19th annual Newport Beach Film Festival with the introduction of the Culinary Film Series, a new documentary film program spotlighting the art of gastronomy, international food culture, emerging and prominent gourmet chefs, and the craft of winemaking and distilling. TimesOC
Culinary competition to benefit impoverished people
Bracken's Kitchen, a Huntington Beach-based organization combating food insecurity, will host a culinary competition, "The Hungry Games," to raise funds for healthy meals served to impoverished people in Orange County. TimesOC
Business
Luxury theater and entertainment venue the Lot to open
The Lot is bringing its brand of premium cinema to Newport Beach. Carlos Wellman, founding partner and co-owner, said it will open Thursday at the former Island Cinema in Fashion Island, which shut down in September 2017. Daily Pilot
Life & arts
'Viet Stories' exhibit highlights struggles and achievements
Dozens of Vietnamese immigrants' and Vietnamese Americans' stories and art are featured in "Viet Stories: Recollections & Regenerations." The visual art, history and oral history exhibition is on view at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda through May 28. TimesOC
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to dailypilot@latimes.com.