TimesOC: O.C. anti-corruption task force collapsed amid infighting

Back in 2013, Orange County's top prosecutor and federal authorities set up a task force to root out local political corruption. The timing seemed appropriate: A grand jury report had recently declared that misconduct was "actively festering" in county government. And the district attorney's office was receiving a growing number of public integrity complaints. The creation of the Orange County Corruption Task Force and its work were shrouded in secrecy. But the joint operation quietly fell apart last year amid conflicts between local and federal investigators, according to a Los Angeles Times investigation. Los Angeles Times