Record 1.47 million visitors pack 2018 O.C. Fair

This year’s Orange County Fair was one for the record books as larger-than-ever crowds turned out in Costa Mesa to heed the fair’s theme to free their inner farmers.
The 128th edition of the signature summertime shindig drew 1,470,636 visitors during its 23-day run, which ended Sunday.
That’s a 10% increase over the 2017 fair, which attracted 1,334,753 people, and it easily surpassed the previous high-water mark of 1,400,280 in 2011.
This year’s edition also set a new single-day attendance record with 86,334 fair-goers on July 28. The former one-day standard — set in 2001 — was 84,986.
In all, “2018 was a banner year for the O.C. Fair in so many ways,” said OC Fair & Event Center Chief Executive Kathy Kramer.
“We want to thank the community for coming out in record-breaking numbers to enjoy the best celebration of the summer,” she said in a statement Monday. “We're proud that 87% of guests surveyed said they increased their knowledge of agriculture and gave us a 4.62 overall enjoyment rating [out of 5].”
With this year’s substantial crowds came equally hefty appetites, both for food and entertainment.
Overall, guests bought about 400,000 pieces of bacon from Bacon-A-Fair and 17,200 hot dogs on sticks and 20,834 tacos from Noel’s.
Chicken Charlie’s went through 3,000 pounds of deep-fried filet mignon — a new item on the menu — as well as truckloads of vegetable oil and chicken and two pallets of cookie dough.
Speaking of cookies, Cathy’s Cookies baked 300,000 chocolate chip treats.
RCS carnival concessions sold 2,000 pounds of bacon-wrapped pork bellies, 5,000 chicken wings and 1,000 pounds of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos while doling out 750 gallons of barbecue sauce.
When the crowds weren’t snacking, they were packing fairgrounds venues that featured more than 30 sold-out shows. Among the major draws were performances by Steve Martin and Martin Short, Earth, Wind & Fire. Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss and the Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton in the Pacific Amphitheatre, monster truck shows, rodeos and demolition derbies in the Action Sports Arena and tribute bands and mariachi musicians in the Hangar.
The biggest draw among rides also was the biggest in size as La Grande Wheel XL claimed the popularity crown, according to carnival operators.
About 36,000 visitors took their close-ups at My Fair Selfie — a pop-up exhibit for photographs — and 19,375 visited the Heroes Hall veterans museum.
The garden and floral competitions had 4,866 entries and the visual arts fields had 6,194.
“The annual fair funds our community give-back programs, agriculture education and supports Centennial Farm and Heroes Hall, so a great year for the fair pays dividends all year long,” Kramer said.
ORANGE COUNTY FAIR ATTENDANCE
2018: 1,470,636*
2017: 1,334,753
2016: 1,344,996
2015: 1,301,445
2014: 1,337,167
2013: 1,374,579
2012: 1,357,335
2011: 1,400,280**
2010: 1,154,969
2009: 1,072,018
* Record
** Previous record
Source: OC Fair & Event Center