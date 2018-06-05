Many eyes on Rohrabacher congressional seat as voters go to polls for primary races

Tuesday’s primary election ballot contains several races of local interest.
Heading the list is the 48th Congressional District contest, in which a hefty field of challengers is trying to oust Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa).
In the California governor’s race, state Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach) is trying to pull an upset.
Also on the ballot is the race to replace Allen in the 72nd Assembly District.
At the same time, Assemblyman Matthew Harper, another Huntington Beach Republican, and four challengers are vying for Harper’s 74th Assembly District spot.
Thanks to California’s “jungle” primary system, the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November, regardless of their party affiliation.
Thus, there’s a chance Democrats or Republicans in a given race could find themselves on the outside looking in come the fall.
Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
48th Congressional District
Rohrabacher is facing a major political fight to secure a 16th term in Congress.
All told, 15 hopefuls threw their hats in the ring to try to replace Rohrabacher as the representative of the 48th District, which includes Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.
Four of those candidates — Democrats Michael Kotick, Laura Oatman and Rachel Payne and Republican Stelian Onufrei — have dropped out of the race, though their names still appear on the ballot.
Of the 11 challengers still running, five are Democrats: Hans Keirstead, a scientist and stem cell researcher from Laguna Beach; fellow Laguna Beach resident Harley Rouda, an attorney and businessman; Deanie Schaarsmith, a Laguna Niguel resident who owns a DUI counseling program; Omar Siddiqui, a Costa Mesa trial lawyer who also has served as an advisor to the FBI and CIA; and Tony Zarkades, a Marine Corps veteran and commercial pilot from Huntington Beach.
Rohrabacher’s seat has been in the Democratic Party’s crosshairs throughout this election cycle, particularly since Hillary Clinton narrowly won the district in the 2016 presidential election.
The race received an extra jolt of intrigue with the entry of Republican heavyweight Scott Baugh of Huntington Beach, a former state assemblyman who chaired the Orange County Republican Party for more than a decade.
Baugh isn’t the only Republican challenging Rohrabacher. The others are John Gabbard, a Marine veteran and real estate developer; Costa Mesa resident Paul Martin, a freelance writer who also served as a Christian pastor; and Shastina Sandman, an entrepreneur.
Also running are Libertarian Brandon Reiser, a Corona del Mar resident who works at an investment firm; and Independent candidate Kevin Kensinger, who lives in Aliso Viejo and works for an investment company.
Governor
Allen, a three-term assemblyman, is among the 27 candidates to replace termed-out Gov. Jerry Brown.
Some surveys during the campaign showed Allen as one of the leading contenders. However, a recent poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies showed him trailing Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat widely viewed as the front-runner in the campaign; Republican businessman John Cox, whom President Trump has endorsed; and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat.
State Assembly
With Allen in the midst of his gubernatorial bid, local voters will choose from among five candidates to replace him as representative of the 72nd Assembly District, which includes Fountain Valley and a swath of Huntington Beach.
Four of the contenders are Republicans: Westminster Vice Mayor Tyler Diep; Greg Haskin, government affairs director for PepsiCo; Richard Laird, a small-business owner; and Long Pham, a Fountain Valley resident and a former member of the Orange County Board of Education.
The lone Democrat in the race is Huntington Beach resident Josh Lowenthal, a conference call company executive and son of Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) and former Assemblywoman Bonnie Lowenthal.
Also up for election is the 74th Assembly District seat representing Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and part of Huntington Beach.
Along with Harper, the field includes Republican Katherine Daigle, an Irvine resident who finished third in the 2016 primary, and Democrats Karina Onofre, whom Harper defeated in the 2016 general election; Laguna Beach resident Cottie Petrie-Norris, the California Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate in the race; and Ryan Ta, a management consultant.
Orange County Board of Supervisors
Also on the ballot for voters in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach is a decision on whom to elect to the Orange County Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Michelle Steel, a Republican who lives in Surfside, is running for another term as the representative of the Second District on the five-member panel.
She has drawn two challengers: Democrat Brendon Perkins, an aerospace executive who lives in Huntington Beach, and Michael Mahony, a technology professional from Cypress.
The choice is simpler in the Fifth District, which includes Laguna Beach, as incumbent Lisa Bartlett is running unopposed.
The Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.