Costa Mesa woman arrested after police chase car stolen from gas station

A Costa Mesa woman was arrested Monday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a vehicle reported stolen from a gas station, authorities said.

Costa Mesa police responded to the 76 station at 1900 Newport Blvd. at about 8:15 p.m. A man told police he left his vehicle running while he went in the station’s convenience store and that when he left the shop, his car was gone, said police Lt. Victor Bakkila.

Bakkila said a woman had jumped into the car with her dog and sped away.

Costa Mesa police found the car speeding north on the 55 Freeway near Baker Street and tried to stop it, but the driver refused to yield, Bakkila said.

A Huntington Beach Police Department helicopter crew and the California Highway Patrol assisted as officers followed the vehicle into Tustin, where the driver lost control and crashed, then fled on foot. The woman tried to hide under a parked car before surrendering, Bakkila said.

Carib Star Bennett, 45, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto.

Bennett, whose occupation is listed in jail records as car sales, was booked into Orange County Jail in Santa Ana with bail set at $200,000.

Bakkila said he didn’t know the whereabouts of the dog.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN