Sidewalk work underway in Laguna, Newport

The California Department of Transportation has begun repairing and replacing damaged sidewalks, curbs and driveways in parts of Newport Beach and Laguna Beach.

The work area includes stretches of South Coast Highway and North Coast Highway in Laguna Beach — from Mountain Road north to Ledroit Street — and Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach from Jamboree Road north to Newport Boulevard.

Sidewalk repairs will also be made along Broadway Street and Laguna Canyon Road up to the intersection at Canyon Acres Drive, according to a Caltrans news release.

Work hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one lane of traffic will be closed in both directions, the release said. Caltrans will place message signs along the roads to alert motorists and pedestrians of the activity.

The $360,000 project will greatly improve transportation and pedestrian mobility throughout Laguna Beach and Newport Beach, with smoother walkways, the release said.

Caltrans advises motorists to plan ahead, add extra time to their commute and consider alternate routes.

Work will continue until Memorial Day, take a break for the busy summer tourist season, and resume after Labor Day, said Lindsey Hart, public affairs chief for Caltrans District 12.

The public can check traffic conditions at: quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

