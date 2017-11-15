Tell us about local unsung heroes for end-of-year series

The Daily Pilot is looking for people to feature in its second installment of Unsung Heroes, an end-of-the-year series dedicated to those who make a difference in their communities but work quietly, selflessly and largely without recognition.

Last year, the Pilot featured people like Conrad Tetrault, who single-handedly picked up trash along freeway offramps and onramps for five years. He stopped his quiet cleanup act when he turned 87.

Allison Mann, a mother of three, made the paper too. She was key in helping Latino parents overcome language barriers and get involved in a Westside Costa Mesa elementary school.

Then there was Robert Morse, aka “Santa Bob,” who was homeless before he started running a church service he used to frequent.

The Pilot wants to find more people like them for our series. Here’s a tip: Featured folks won’t be newsmakers, notables, politicians or those with agents — just regular people who probably have never been in the paper before.

Please email your submissions by Dec. 8 to bradley.zint@latimes.com. You also can call the newsroom at (714) 966-4699 to recommend someone.

Please note that featured people must live or work in or otherwise have strong ties to Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach or Laguna Beach.

dailypilot@latimes.com

Twitter: @TheDailyPilot