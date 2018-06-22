Vanguard University master plan returns to the Costa Mesa Planning Commission

Costa Mesa planning commissioners on Monday will again consider a proposed master plan to guide the next decade of development of Vanguard University.
The document outlines 12 building projects, including adding a 400-space parking structure along Newport Boulevard and a 300-bed dormitory building, along with replacing the gymnasium and science, technology, engineering, math and kinesiology facilities.
Commissioners delayed voting on the plan for the Christian university at 55 Fair Drive last month, saying more work needed to be done to address resident concerns with how projects could impact nearby homes and parking.
In addition to reshaping the 38-acre campus, the plan would allow the university to eventually grow enrollment to 2,700 students from 2,100.
Not all of the new students would attend classes on campus, as the university foresees growth in online and offsite satellite programs, said Vanguard President Michael Beals.
“This 30-year plan intends to enhance and support Vanguard’s community, including academic, student life and athletics,” he said during the May meeting. “We want to establish and maintain an appropriate balance of facilities, open spaces, pedestrian amenities, vehicular access and safe mobility on campus and parking.”
In response to concerns from neighbors raised during May’s meeting about noise, loss of parking spaces and other impacts from the proposed relocation of the university’s maintenance and operations facilities, university officials agreed to increase the setback and limit the height of the building to a single story, according to a city staff report.
The proposed facilities yard, which would be located at the southwest corner of the campus off Vanguard Way, would replace an on-campus athletic court.
Parking impacts were another concern. Nearby residents said any loss of spots during construction would lead to more students taking spaces along Vanguard Way, which they described as an already significant problem.
Some suggested the university build the proposed parking structure before any other projects to ensure a sufficient number of on-campus spaces, but Beals said that would pose a financial burden.
City staff has proposed requiring Vanguard to provide an updated parking count prior to the city issuing building permits for any project in the master plan to ensure the number of parking spaces required on the campus is being maintained, according to the staff report.
Monday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.