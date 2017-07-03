Woman suspected of stealing 2 cars during test drives is arrested

A Placentia woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of vehicle theft after allegedly fleeing from two Costa Mesa dealerships with cars during test drives, police said.

Costa Mesa police received a report from South Coast Toyota at 1966 Harbor Blvd. at 10:51 a.m. that a woman had stolen a used car from the dealership, said Sgt. Bang Le.

Police said the woman went on a test drive with a sales associate after indicating she wanted to purchase the vehicle.

During the ride, she pretended to have a medical emergency and when the sales associate got out of the car to help her, she locked the person out of the car and drove off, Le said.

Police searched the area, but could not locate the woman or the vehicle.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the Orange Coast Fiat dealership at 2524 Harbor Blvd. told police that a woman had stolen a Fiat 500e during a test drive.

The woman asked for some water and when the sales associate left to get it she fled in the vehicle, Le said.

The dealership had a copy of the woman’s drivers license and provided that information to police.

Shortly afterward, an officer spotted the car and attempted to stop it at West 19th Street and Placentia Avenue. Police pursued the car into Newport Beach and the woman was taken into custody.

Iliana Villasenor, 38, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, police said.

