TimesOC: Supervisor Todd Spitzer will challenge Tony Rackauckas for Orange County district attorney post

TOP STORY

Todd Spitzer — a longtime rival of Orange County Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas — this week announced his campaign for district attorney in the 2018 race. The announcement has been more than a decade in the making and sets up one of Orange County’s most anticipated political battles. Los Angeles Times

AROUND THE COUNTY

Bishop loses appeal of order not to sell Newport church

A disciplinary board for the Episcopal Church has upheld a lower panel’s order blocking the bishop of the Los Angeles diocese from completing a planned sale of the St. James the Great church property in Newport Beach. Daily Pilot

Navy uniform from raid that took down Osama bin Laden is on display at Nixon Library

In its first public display, the uniform belonging to Robert J. O’Neill — a former U.S. Navy SEAL who served in the SEAL Team 6 raid that killed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011 — will be exhibited in the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum until July 31. TimesOC

BUSINESS

Anaheim prepares for Disney fanatics massive confab

Starting Friday, the Anaheim Convention Center will host D23, the three-day convention for Disney superfans. Los Angeles Times

OPINION

Column: ACLU wins at law but loses at diplomacy

Most people in Laguna Beach probably support the ACLU. So it’s been difficult to reconcile the ACLU’s recent lawsuit against the city for its handling of the homeless. Daily Pilot

This is your brain on Disneyland: A Disney addict's quest to discover why he loves the parks so much

My name is Todd and I am addicted to Disney theme parks. Los Angeles Times

COURTS

Under lawsuit threats, Coast Community College District trustees consider switching election system

Coast Community College District trustees this month will consider moving from at-large elections to voting based on districts after receiving two recent lawsuit threats. Daily Pilot

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

With O.C. Fair fast approaching, here's your guide to 'Farm Fresh Fun'

This time around, the Orange County Fair plans to honor the county’s agricultural history with the theme “Farm Fresh Fun.” Daily Pilot

Laguna Beach's 85th art festival opens with an upgraded exhibition space

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach may have pulled off its most ambitious work of art yet: a complete renovation of its exhibition space in just nine months. Los Angeles Times

