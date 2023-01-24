Aquí están los nominados al Oscar 2023 (Lista completa)

Las nominaciones para los Premios de la Academia 2023 fueron anunciadas la madrugada del martes por los actores Riz Ahmed y Allison Williams, acompañadas de los habituales gritos ahogados, vítores, desaires y sorpresas. ¿"The Fabelmans” recuperó su impulso? ¿Continuó su andadura “Everything Everywhere All at Once”? ¿Obtuvieron las directoras su merecido después de quedar fuera de las nominaciones del Directors Guild of America? ¿Cuántas “películas populares” (grandes películas taquilleras y secuelas de franquicias) lograron nominaciones a mejor película?

Los finalistas en las 23 categorías se dieron a conocer en dos partes a través de una transmisión en vivo en Oscar.com y Oscars.org, junto con las cuentas de redes sociales de la academia cinematográfica (Twitter, YouTube and Facebook).

La entrega 95ª de los Premios de la Academia se llevará a cabo el 12 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood y será televisada en vivo por ABC.

Aquí está la lista completa de nominados; ver cómo coinciden con nuestras predicciones.

Mejor Película

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Women Talking”

Actor en un papel principal

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”)

Bill Nighy (“Living”)

Actriz en un papel principal

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”)

Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Actor en un papel secundario

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Actriz en un papel secundario

Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Largometraje animado

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“The Sea Beast”

“Turning Red”

Cortometraje animado

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Flying Sailor”

“Ice Merchants”

“My Year of Dicks”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Cinematografía

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

“Elvis”

“Empire of Light”

“Tár”

Diseño de vestuario

“Babylon”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Director

Todd Field (“Tár”)

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

Ruben Ostlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

Documental

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

Cortometraje documental

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“Haulout”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Stranger at the Gate”

Edición de película

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Película International

Alemania, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985”

Belgca, “Close”

Polonia, “EO”

Irlanda, “The Quiet Girl”

Cortometraje de acción real

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“Night Ride”

“The Red Suitcase”

Maquillaje y peinado

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Whale”

Música (canción original)

“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”

“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”

“This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Música (partitura original)

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

Diseño de producción

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

Sonido

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Escritura (Guión adaptado)

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Living”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Escritura (Guión original)

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Efectos visuales

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

