Oscar nominations led by ‘Power of the Dog,’ ‘Dune’ and ‘West Side Story’

Battered and weary after navigating two years of a punishing pandemic, Hollywood soldiered on with one of its most hallowed traditions Tuesday morning, unveiling nominations for the 94th Academy Awards that were led by “The Power of the Dog” with 12 and “Dune” with 10.

While the movie industry as a whole may not be in the most festive mood these days, academy voters still found plenty worth celebrating from the past year, spreading their love to films and performances across a wide range of genres.

Best picture nominees were “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.”

In the acting categories, lead actor nominations went to Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”), Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”).

Lead actress nods went to Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”). In one of the morning’s surprises, Lady Gaga failed to make the cut for her work in “House of Gucci.”

Jane Campion became the first woman ever to score a second directing nomination for her work in “The Power of the Dog,” with other directing nods going to Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”) and Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”).

