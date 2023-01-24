Here are the 2023 Oscar nominees: live updates

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards will be announced early Tuesday morning by actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, accompanied by the usual gasps, cheers, snubs and surprises. Will “The Fabelmans” regain its momentum? Will “Everything Everywhere All at Once” continue its roll? Will female directors get their due after being left out of the Directors Guild of America nominations? How many “popular films” — major grossers and franchise sequels — will break through with best picture nods?

The finalists in all 23 categories will be revealed in two parts via livestream on Oscar.com and Oscars.org, along with the motion picture academy’s social media accounts (Twitter, YouTube and Facebook).

The 95th Academy Awards will be held March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and televised live on ABC.

Here’s the full list of nominees; see how they match up with our predictions.

