So many awards possibilities for directors Daniels

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known together simply as Daniels, appear likely to join a short historical list of filmmakers nominated for Oscars for joint directing efforts. Daniels also are front-runners for an original screenplay.

Instances of directing duos being nominated: Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, “West Side Story” (1961); Warren Beatty and Buck Henry, “Heaven Can Wait” (1978); Joel and Ethan Coen, “No Country for Old Men” (2007); and the Coens again, “True Grit (2010).”

Nominated duos have gone 2-for-4 so far, with Wise and Robbins winning for the original “West Side Story,” and the Coens winning for “No Country.”

scripts credited to multiple writers have won in the more team-oriented original screenplay category since original and adapted screenplays were clearly demarcated in the 1950s.

Daniels could be the first duo to win directing and original screenplay Oscars in the same year. The Coens won directing and adapted screenplay prizes for “No Country,” and an original screenplay Oscar for “Fargo.”

Daniels would share a best picture nomination with veteran sibling directing pair Joe and Anthony Russo, their fellow “Everything” producers.

Number of Oscar nominations Daniels could receive in the multiverse.