Here comes the 2023 Oscars BuzzMeter: Behold the buzz!

You thought this day would never come, but here it is: The Oscar Buzz is back!

Each of the six veteran film journalists on our panel has ranked very long-range picks in 10 Oscar categories in Round 1 of the 2023 BuzzMeter. They’ve mixed their predictions for what will be in the Oscars discussion with their impassioned pleas for what should be to concoct that awards-season alchemy known as the inimitable “Buzzy Round.” They’ll be back for Round 2 with their predictions for the Oscar nominations and once the actual noms are announced, they’ll lay it on the line to predict the Oscar winners in Round 3.

Each round, the panel ranks picks in each category using a points system (most points for top choice) that yields a fair picture of what their roiling group mind believes are the top choices. This early, many potential contenders haven’t screened, even for these big shots, so there’s some guesswork involved along with straight-up advocacy. In other words, the BuzzMeter lists in this round are also pretty good viewing guides for awards season.

Think you can do better? Fill out your own slate in our online polls for each week’s featured category. This week: We spotlight our awards geniuses’ picks in best picture.

Your 2023 Oscars BuzzMeter panel: Justin Chang, The Los Angeles Times; Tim Cogshell, KPCC’s FilmWeek; Dave Karger, TCM & Entertainment Weekly; Claudia Puig, KPCC’s FilmWeek; Anne Thompson, IndieWire; Glenn Whipp, The Los Angeles Times. (For The Times: Ricardo DeAratanha; Ricardo DeAratanha; Kent Nishimura; Jason Armond; Jason Armond; Jay L. Clendenin)

Boy loves cinema, cinema loves him back. Steven Spielberg’s pseudo-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” holds the early lead in the BuzzMeter’s best picture derby. Pictured from left: Paul Dano as dad Burt, Mateo Zoryan Francis-DeFord as Sammy and Michelle Williams as mom Mitzi. (Universal Pictures)

Who needs a “popular film” category when we may get an even split between art films and blockbusters this year?

In the first round of voting (with a number of possible contenders yet to screen), 26 films received support from the panel. Two points separate the top three pics: “The Fabelmans,” “Tár” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Steven Spielberg’s “Fabelmans,” one of this year’s “personal” films from major filmmakers, holds the early single-point lead. Also in the Top 10 is another, Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light,” with Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “Bardo” not having screened at polling time. Interestingly missing the cut is James Gray’s hard-truths memoir, “Armageddon Time.”

The next two are Todd Fields’ “Tár,” the Cate Blanchett showcase that is the auteur’s first release in 16 years, and multiple Oscar winner Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Close behind are Sarah Polley’s stunning “Women Talking” and “Decision to Leave,” the import by Korean master Park Chan-wook that might just fit in the “Parasite"-"Drive My Car” slot for international films seriously contending for best picture, which would make four straight years of a foreign-language film being nominated for best picture. (Quick! Name the previous three nominees!)

Three crowd pleasers — Indian smash hit “RRR,” “The Woman King,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and the Michelle Yeoh-starring sleeper hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” also crack the Top 10. “Top Gun: Maverick,” by far the top grosser of 2022 (at least until “Panther” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” make their mark) is buzzing the tower at No. 12.

Panelist Justin Chang says, “We could be looking at a landmark year for action movies in best picture.” Tim Cogshell says, “ ‘The Woman King’ is now conquering everything at the box office and ‘BPWF’ is the most highly anticipated film in the Black-folks and Marvel universes.” While Dave Karger asks if there could be “four sequels in this year’s main race,” he also notes “ ‘The Fabelmans’ is the movie to beat after taking home the coveted People’s Choice Award in Toronto” (which Anne Thompson also cites, calling that award “often predictive of best picture”).

Panelists pushed aside gossippy coverage to support Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” Meanwhile, among the notables not receiving votes in Round 1 (some of which had not yet screened): “Amsterdam,” “Bardo,” “Broker,” “Causeway,” “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” “My Policeman,” “Nope,” “She Said,” “The Son,” “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” “Till,” “The Whale” and “White Noise.”

1. “The Fabelmans”

2. “Tár”

3. “The Banshees of Inisherin”

4. “Women Talking”

5. “The Woman King”

6. (tie) “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

6. (tie) “RRR”

8. “Empire of Light”

9. “Decision to Leave”

10. (tie) “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

10. (tie) “Aftersun”

12. (tie) “Saint Omer”

12. (tie) “Top Gun: Maverick”

14. (tie) “Don’t Worry Darling”

14. (tie) “Triangle of Sadness”

16. (tie) “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

16. (tie) “Elvis”

16. (tie) “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

19. (tie) “Emily the Criminal”

19. (tie) “One Fine Morning”

21. (tie) “Babylon”

21. (tie) “Happening”

23. (tie) “Avatar: The Way of Water”

23. (tie) “Bones & All”

23. (tie) “Godland”

23. (tie) “Living”

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. “Saint Omer”

2. “Tár”

3. “Aftersun”

4. “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

5. “RRR”

6. “One Fine Morning”

7. “Happening”

8. “Godland”

9. “The Fabelmans”

10. “Decision to Leave”



“Still much too early to say, but should ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ land in this category — or ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’’ or ‘RRR,’’ or ‘The Woman King,’ or … or … or … — we could be looking at a landmark year for action movies in best picture.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “The Woman King”

2. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

3. “Don’t Worry Darling”

4. “Empire of Light”

5. “RRR”

6. “Emily the Criminal”

7. “Top Gun: Maverick”

8. “Elvis”

9. “Women Talking”

10. “The Banshees of Inisherin”



“Of the two films at the top of my list for best picture (based on buzz), one I have seen, and the other I have not as of this writing, but the buzz is good: ‘The Woman King’ and “Wakanda Forever.’ ‘Woman King’ is conquering everything at the box office and ‘BPWF’ is the most highly anticipated film in both Black folks and Marvel universes. I’d say both have shots at nominations.” Dave Karger

TCM & Entertainment Weekly



1. “The Fabelmans”

2. “Tár”

3. “The Banshees of Inisherin”

4. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

5. “Women Talking”

6. “Empire of Light”

7. “Babylon”

8. “Avatar: The Way of Water”

9. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

10. “Top Gun: Maverick”



“Could we see four sequels in this year’s main race? Given that there will be a mandated 10 nominees for best picture, it could happen. Of course, the ‘Avatar’ and ‘Black Panther’ sequels (not to mention Damian Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’) have yet to screen, so this list could fluctuate in the coming weeks and months. But ‘The Fabelmans’ is the movie to beat after taking home the coveted People’s Choice Award in Toronto.”

Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “Decision to Leave”

2. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

3. “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

4. “Empire of Light”

5. “Tár”

6. “The Fabelmans”

7. “The Woman King”

8. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

9. “The Banshees of Inisherin”

10. “Women Talking”



“ ‘The Fabelmans’ may feel like the movie to beat, but I think the more unusual and eccentric films will out this year. I predict a lot of affection for both ‘Women Talking’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ both of which are stories we have not seen before, whereas ‘Fabelmans’ is a personal story of ambition and coming of age, which feels all-too familiar. ‘Women Talking’ and ‘Banshees’ are so finely and intricately crafted, terrifically written and superbly acted, I think it will ultimately be a contest between them.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. “The Fabelmans”

2. “The Banshees of Inisherin”

3. “Triangle of Sadness”

4. “Tár”

5. “Women Talking”

6. “Top Gun: Maverick”

7. “Elvis”

8. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

9. “The Woman King”

10. “Bones & All”



“Steven Spielberg’s auto-fiction ’The Fabelmans,’ his dysfunctional family drama and filmmaker origin myth, won the People’s Choice award in Toronto, which is often predictive of best picture. His competition: a raft of critics’ faves (‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Tár’) and studio sequels like blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ ” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. “Decision to Leave”

2. “The Fabelmans”

3. “The Banshees of Inisherin”

4. “Women Talking”

5. “Tár”

6. “RRR”

7. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

8. “Living”

9. “Bones & All”

10. “The Woman King”



“The academy has gone global, which has been good news for international features like best-picture winner ‘Parasite’ and last year’s exceptional ‘Drive My Car.’ Look for Park Chan-wook’s ravishing thriller ‘Decision to Leave’ to join the fun this year. A riveting story of obsession and longing, leavened with wry humor, it’s easily one of the year’s finest films.”

The moral to “The Fabelmans” might be “Tell a personal story, get another Oscar nomination” — at least if you’re Steven Spielberg (photographed here in 2015). (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

The panel broadly agrees Steven Spielberg is a top contender for a nomination for his autofiction, “The Fabelmans.” He holds the largest lead of any contender in any category. Panelist Dave Karger goes so far as to call him “the favorite to win his third best director prize.”

But others in the BuzzMeter passionately advocate for Gina Prince-Bythewood — Tim Cogshell calls her “Woman King” a “towering, David Lean or Kubrickian effort in directing” — and S.S. Rajamouli — Glenn Whipp advocates seeing his “RRR” “on the big screen, where its insane action sequences and furious dance numbers come to life in a way that will affix a smile to your face for the duration of its 3-hour running time.” And Claudia Puig says, “I think it will be Sarah Polley’s year.”

Notably not receiving votes — again, many of their films having not yet screened — previous winners James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of Water”), Damien Chazelle (“Babylon”) and Guillermo del Toro (“Pinocchio”), as well as Darren Aronofsky (“The Whale”) and George Miller (“Three Thousand Years of Longing”).

1. Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

2. Park Chan-wook (“Decision to Leave”)

3. (tie) Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

3. (tie) Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”)

5. Todd Field (“Tár”)

6. Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”)

7. Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

8. (tie) Jafar Panahi (“No Bears”)

8. (tie) S.S. Rajamouli (“RRR”)

10. (tie) Alejandro González Iñárritu (“Bardo”)

10. (tie) Rian Johnson (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

10. (tie) Jordan Peele (“Nope”)

13. (tie) Claire Denis (“Both Sides of the Blade”)

13. (tie) Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”)

15. Sam Mendes (“Empire of Light”)

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. Jafar Panahi (“No Bears”)

2. S.S. Rajamouli (“RRR”)

3. Park Chan-wook (“Decision to Leave”)

4. Claire Denis (“Both Sides of the Blade”)

5. Todd Field (“Tár”)



“Steven Spielberg’s loss in this category last year (for ‘West Side Story’) could improve his chances this year, especially for a work as openly personal as “The Fabelmans.” It’s a testament to how beloved he is — but also, oddly, how under-appreciated he is — that he’s a two-time winner who nonetheless seems overdue.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”)

2. Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

3. Jordan Peele (“Nope”)

4. Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”)

5. Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”)



“Even this early in the season, Gina Prince-Bythewood is an easy pick for me. ‘The Woman King’ is a towering David Lean (‘Lawrence of Arabia’) or Kubrickian (‘Spartacus’) effort. Prince-Bythewood marshals all the skills necessary to make an epic full of fantastic images, characterizations, and performances, all of which have never been seen before because it’s a bunch of Black women doing them. One could imagine that Ryan Coogler’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ might challenge her, ironically, for a lot of the same reasons.” Dave Karger

TCM & Entertainment Weekly



1. Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

2. Todd Field (“Tár”)

3. Rian Johnson (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

4. Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

5. Sam Mendes (“Empire of Light”)



“It’s been 24 years since Steven Spielberg found himself accepting an award on the Oscar stage. Thanks to his personal drama ‘The Fabelmans,’ he’s now the favorite to win his third best director prize. But there are several who haven’t won yet (notably Todd Field, Rian Johnson and Sarah Polley) on his heels.”

Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”)

2. Park Chan-wook (“Decision to Leave”)

3. Alejandro González Iñárritu (“Bardo”)

4. Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”)

5. Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)



“I think it will be Sarah Polley’s year. She did a beautiful job adapting ‘Women Talking’ from the book and made it her own masterful work. It was not easy to make a film that has so much dialogue and so little action as compelling as it is. Plus, there’s a lot of admiration and affection toward her and her trajectory from actress to director.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

2. Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

3. Todd Field (“Tár”)

4. Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

5. Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”)



“The tony directors branch is unlikely to put forward such deserving directors as India’s S.S. Rajamouli (‘RRR’), but could advance Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund’s first English-language film, Cannes Palme d’Or-winner ‘Triangle of Sadness’ or Irish Oscar perennial Martin McDonagh’s ‘The Banshees of Inisherin.’ ” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”)

2. Park Chan-wook (“Decision to Leave”)

3. Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

4. Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”)

5. S.S. Rajamouli (“RRR”)



“Have you seen S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’? I mean, really seen it … not on Netflix, but on the big screen where its insane action sequences and furious dance numbers come to life in a way that will affix a smile to your face for the duration of its three-hour running time? Any movie boasting this many glorious set pieces deserves a nomination for the genius who created them.”

Cate Blanchett (“Tár”) and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) blast their way into a tie at the top of the BuzzMeter’s Round-1 rankings for lead actress. (Focus Features)

Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh open tied at the top, for high-degree-of-difficulty performances that couldn’t be more different from each other. Previous winners Viola Davis and Olivia Colman make the Top 5 as well. Panelist Tim Cogshell says Davis’ performance in “Woman King” is “the most powerful and overwhelming creation I’ve seen on screen since Viola Davis’ powerful and overwhelming performance as Ma Rainey in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’ ”

It’s Yeoh who draws the loudest chorus of support amongst our panelists for her work in the sleeper hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once”:

Glenn Whipp asks, “How has Michelle Yeoh never been nominated for an Oscar? She wasn’t even recognized for her sublmie turn in ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,’ which seems bonkers two decades later”; and Justin Chang says she “should have an armload of Oscar nominations by now. Her citation here will be well deserved in an industry that still sees actors of Asian descent as expendable — or worse, interchangeable.”

The field is so packed that widely praised, powerhouse and/or much-discussed performances such as those by Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Rooney Mara (“Women Talking”), Keke Palmer (“Nope”), Tang Wei (“Decision to Leave”) and Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”) don’t crack the Round-1 Top 5. And those don’t even count prominent roles played by recent Oscar winners Jessica Chastain (“The Good Nurse”), Penélope Cruz (“Official Competition”) and Jennifer Lawrence (“Causeway”), which failed to receive any votes in the opening phase.

1. (tie) Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

1. (tie) Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

3. Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

4. Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

5. (tie) Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)

5. (tie) Françoise Lebrun (“Vortex”)

7. (tie) Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

7. (tie) Juliette Binoche (“Both Sides of the Blade”)

7. (tie) Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”)

10. (tie) Keke Palmer (“Nope”)

10. (tie) Tang Wei (“Decision to Leave”)

12. (tie) Rooney Mara (“Women Talking”)

12. (tie) Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)

14. (tie) Taylor Russell (“Bones and All”)

14. (tie) Anamaria Vartolomei (“Happening”)

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. Françoise Lebrun (“Vortex”)

2. Juliette Binoche (“Both Sides of the Blade”)

3. Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

4. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

5. Anamaria Vartolomei (“Happening”)



“The fact that Michelle Yeoh’s intensely physical, wrenchingly emotional work in ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ barely stirred any awards chatter 22 years ago speaks to an academy — and an industry — that have long seen Asian actors as expendable or, worse, interchangeable. Her nomination for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ will be a richly deserved partial corrective.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

2. Ana de Armas (“Blonde”)

3. Keke Palmer (“Nope”)

4. Rooney Mara (“Women Talking”)

5. Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)



“Viola Davis’ performance as Nanisca, ‘The Woman King,’ is the most powerful and overwhelming creation I’ve seen on screen since Viola Davis’ powerful and overwhelming performance as Ma Rainey in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.’ Another daring performance was provided by Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’ as Norma Jean, aka Marilyn Monroe. Both actors threw it all at the screen, and their performances - as opposite as they are - are duly noted.” Dave Karger

TCM & Entertainment Weekly



1. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

2. Olivia Colman (“Empire of Light”)

3. Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

4. Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

5. Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”)



“This year’s most crowded category features several past winners (Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, Viola Davis, Emma Thompson and Jennifer Lawrence) fighting for precious slots against potential first-time nominees like Michelle Yeoh and Danielle Deadwyler. Certainly several worthy performances won’t make the cut.”

Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

2. Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

3. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

4. Emma Thompson (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”)

5. Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)



“The contest will be between Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett, although there is some other very notable work in the mix. Yeoh’s stunning turn in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was universally praised; her portrayals have long been praised. Blanchett’s performance in ‘Tár’ is a tour-de-force, which is what we’ve come to expect from her.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

2. Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

3. Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

4. Viola Davis (“The Woman King”)

5. Vicky Krieps (“Corsage”)



“In the running for her third Oscar is Cate Blanchett as an intensely competitive European orchestra conductor who falls apart at the apex of her career in Todd Field’s ‘Tár.’ Her challengers include Oscar winner Viola Davis (‘The Woman King’) and the long-overdue Michelle Williams (‘The Fabelmans’) and Michelle Yeoh (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’).” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

2. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”)

3. Tang Wei (“Decision to Leave”)

4. Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”)

5. Taylor Russell (“Bones and All”)



“How has Michelle Yeoh never been nominated for an Oscar? She wasn’t even recognized for her sublime turn in ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,’ which seems bonkers two decades later. The Oscars often come around though, and this figures to a redemption year for Yeoh, who anchors each and every multiverse in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ with her powerhouse performance.”

It has been a winding road, but Colin Farrell may be poised for his first-ever Oscar nomination, for his touching work in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” (Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures)

Will this be the year that Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser and Bill Nighy finally leave the ranks of highly respected actors most people assume have been nominated for Oscars, but haven’t? The No. 2 contender in the BuzzMeter’s Top 5 in Round 1, relative newcomer Austin Butler (the 31-year-old’s first credit was a mere 16 years ago) is also looking for his first nom — which means four of the actors in the Top 5 could be first-time nominees.

Farrell won the best-actor prize at Venice and as panelist Glenn Whipp says, “Colin Farrell broke my heart in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and his mournful (and funny!) work in that film should earn him his first Oscar nomination.” But as multiple panelists note, he could actually earn his first two noms if voters feel like honoring a Bat-villain not in clownface; Farrell’s near-unrecognizable turn as The Penguin in “The Batman” was a highlight and possibly worth a supporting nod.

Apart from Farrell and the long-beloved Nighy, never-nominated vet Brendan Fraser is a strong candidate and “the early emotional frontrunner after the rhapsodic festival response to his performance in ‘The Whale,’ ” says Dave Karger.

Whipp and Tim Cogshell also sing the praises of Austin Butler’s Elvis impersonation — high praise indeed, considering Cogshell’s qualifications: “I can do a pretty good Elvis,” he says, and “Butler managed to pull off all the stages of ‘Elvis,’ from ducktails and penny loafers to pork-chop sideburns and leather jumpsuits, and I never giggled once.”

Either because he was slap-happy or because he likes pulling pins from grenades, Cogshell also threw an unexpected name in from the yet-to-be-screened “Emancipation”: Will Smith.

1. Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

2. Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

3. Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

4. Bill Nighy (“Living”)

5. Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)

6. Daniel Kaluuya (“Nope”)

7. Jack Lowden (“Benediction”)

8. Franz Rogowski (“Great Freedom”)

9. Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

10. (tie) Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)

10. (tie) Park Hae-il (“Decision to Leave”)

10. (tie) Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)

13. (tie) Will Smith (“Emancipation”)

13. (tie) Eden Dambrine (“Close”)

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. Jack Lowden (“Benediction”)

2. Franz Rogowski (“Great Freedom”)

3. Bill Nighy (“Living”)

4. Adam Sandler (“Hustle”)

5. Eden Dambrine (“Close”)



“Paul Newman won his first and only lead actor Oscar for ‘The Color of Money,’ a sequel to ‘The Hustler.’ It’s amusing and a little touching to wonder if his younger ‘Color of Money’ co-star, Tom Cruise, could finally win his first lead actor Oscar for his own legacy sequel, ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

2. Daniel Kaluuya (“Nope”)

3. Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

4. Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

5. Will Smith (“Emancipation”)



“The front-running performance is that of Austin Butler, who gave us a pretty convincing ‘Elvis.’ This is impressive because I can do a pretty good ‘Elvis,’ and you probably can too. Butler managed to pull off all the stages of ‘Elvis,’ from ducktails and penny loafers to pork-chop sideburns and leather jumpsuits, and I never giggled once. I also choose Will Smith for ‘Emancipation,’ which I think will probably be a good performance because Will is a very good actor — still. And I’m adding Tom Cruise to the mix because he’s Tom Freaking Cruise! The Last Movie Star. And still a maverick, after all these years.” Dave Karger

TCM & Entertainment Weekly



1. Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

2. Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

3. Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)

4. Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

5. Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)



“Clearly Brendan Fraser is the early emotional frontrunner after the rhapsodic festival response to his performance in ‘The Whale.’ But Colin Farrell, who won the Venice best actor prize over Fraser, will remain a top contender throughout the season. The rest of the slots in this category remain up for grabs.”

Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Bill Nighy (“Living”)

2. Daniel Kaluuya (“Nope”)

3. Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)

4. Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

5. Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)



“Brendan Fraser, whose performance in ‘The Whale’ was a revelation, feels like a shoo-in this year. It’s a magnificent portrayal that required an emotional performance after hours of make-up and in a 100-pound suit. Plus, the academy loves a comeback. A much less showy, but also noteworthy, lead performance was Colin Farrell’s in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin.’ In another year, he might have won.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

2. Bill Nighy (“Living”)

3. Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)

4. Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

5. Hugh Jackman (“The Son”)



“Never-nominated Brendan Fraser and Colin Farrell both earned raves from the fall film festivals for ‘The Whale’ and “The Banshees of Inisherin,’ respectively. Another long-overdue contender is British thespian Bill Nighy as a closed-down executive making the most of his last months in ‘Ikiru’ remake ‘Living.’' ” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

2. Austin Butler (“Elvis”)

3. Bill Nighy (“Living”)

4. Park Hae-il (“Decision to Leave”)

5. Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”)



“Playing such a universally recognized figure like Elvis Presley is a huge ask. If you don’t know the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll from his life and music, you probably know him from karaoke – or maybe he officiated your wedding. I don’t know. But I do know there were times during Baz Luhrmann’s wildly entertaining ‘Elvis’ that I forgot I was watching Austin Butler and believed it was ‘Elvis’ himself up there on the screen. How do you not earn a nomination for that?”

The BuzzMeter considers Jessie Buckley first among equals in an affecting “Women Talking” ensemble. The panel thinks the skilled, committed group in writer-director Sarah Polley’s movie could receive multiple nominations. (Michael Gibson/Orion Releasing)

For her soulful turn in “Women Talking,” Jessie Buckley holds a dominating lead over runner-up Kerry Condon in Round 1 — with nearly four times as many votes as the contenders falling just outside the circle of five (likely nominees). The “Women Talking” ensemble places two others on the list: Judith Ivey and Claire Foy, who just misses the Top 5. Also worthy of consideration from this deep group: Canadian star Sheila McCarthy.

“You could easily fill out the supporting-actress category with members of the ‘Women Talking’ ensemble and call it a day,” says panelist Glenn Whipp. “But room must also be made for Nina Hoss playing Cate Blanchett’s long-suffering partner in ‘Tár.’ See the movie for the single closeup that should earn her a nomination.”

Dave Karger says, “Expect at least one slot to go to the cast of ‘Women Talking,’ and one to go to ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ breakout Kerry Condon. And Janelle Monáe will certainly be the name on everyone’s lips after ’Glass Onion’ drops on Netflix.”

Gabrielle Union’s appearance in “The Inspection” is brief, but compelling. She, Dolly de Leon and Janelle Monáe all land barely outside the Top 5. If “The Woman King” gets serious awards momentum, the charismatic turn by Lashana Lynch could benefit.

1. Jessie Buckley (“Women Talking”)

2. Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

3. Janelle Monáe (“Glass Onion”)

4. (tie) Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

4. (tie) Nina Hoss (“Tár”)

6. (tie) Claire Foy (“Women Talking”)

6. (tie) Gabrielle Union (“The Inspection”)

6. (tie) Dolly de Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)

9. Olivia Wilde (“Babylon”)

10. (tie) Judith Ivey (“Women Talking”)

10. (tie) Whoopi Goldberg (“Till”)

10. (tie) Kristen Stewart (“Crimes of the Future”)

13. (tie) Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

13. (tie) Zoe Kravitz (“The Batman”)

13. (tie) Lashana Lynch (“The Woman King”)

16. (tie) Hong Chau (“The Whale”)

16. (tie) Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. Dolly de Leon (“Triangle of Sadness”)

2. Nina Hoss (“Tár”)

3. Kristen Stewart (“Crimes of the Future”)

4. Janelle Monáe (“Glass Onion”)

5. Lashana Lynch (“The Woman King”)



“ ‘Triangle of Sadness’ isn’t perfect, but Dolly de Leon’s performance in it is. No other performance by a supporting actress has come close to dislodging her as my favorite in this field, even if the combined ensembles of ‘The Woman King’ and ‘Women Talking’ offer no shortage of sterling competition.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Gabrielle Union (“The Inspection”)

2. Olivia Wilde (“Babylon”)

3. Whoopi Goldberg (“Till”)

4. Zoe Kravitz (“The Batman”)

5. Lashana Lynch (“The Woman King”)



“Whoopi Goldberg is back on the big screen in ‘Till,’ the story of Emmett Till, an iconic victim of the Civil-Rights era struggle for justice in America. Never underestimate the range of Ms. Goldberg, from ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ to ‘Corrina, Corrina,’ she is always a wonderful actor, and when given an inspirational, if not inspired role, she can fill the screen with the best of them. I also loved Zoe Kravitz’s turn in ‘The Batman’ as Catwoman. She and Colin Farrell’s Penguin are the best bits in that movie.” Dave Karger

TCM & Entertainment Weekly



1. Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

2. Jessie Buckley (“Women Talking”)

3. Claire Foy (“Women Talking”)

4. Janelle Monáe (“Glass Onion”)

5. Nina Hoss (“Tár”)



“With Michelle Williams opting for a leading-actress campaign for ‘The Fabelmans,’ this race has become a proper free-for-all. Expect at least one slot to go to the cast of ‘Women Talking,’ and one to go to ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ breakout Kerry Condon. And Janelle Monáe will certainly be the name on everyone’s lips after ’Glass Onion’ drops on Netflix.”

Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Janelle Monáe (“Glass Onion”)

2. Jessie Buckley (“Women Talking”)

3. Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

4. Claire Foy (“Women Talking”)

5. Nina Hoss (“Tár”)



“The supporting actress award will go to Janelle Monáe, who is wonderful in a dual role in ‘Glass Onion.’ The supporting category is one where comedic performances and performances in lighter fare are often rewarded and Monáe is terrific in both parts. She has distinguished herself in past roles in ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Hidden Figures’ and this feels like her year.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. Jessie Buckley (“Women Talking”)

2. Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

3. Kerry Condon (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

4. Angela Bassett (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)

5. Hong Chau (“The Whale”)



“ ‘Women Talking’ supplies a rich field of potential supporting contenders, but recent nominee Jessie Buckley should break through. Similarly, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis should emerge from the crowded ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ ensemble. ” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Jessie Buckley (“Women Talking”)

2. Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

3. Judith Ivey (“Women Talking”)

4. Nina Hoss (“Tár”)

5. Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)



“You could easily fill out the supporting-actress category with members of the ‘Women Talking’ ensemble and call it a day. Or you could go with some combination of the ‘Women Talking’ cast and ‘Everything Everywhere’ standouts Stephanie Hsu and (never-nominated!) Jamie Lee Curtis. But room must also be made for Nina Hoss playing Cate Blanchett’s long-suffering partner in ‘Tár.’ See the movie for the single closeup that should earn her a nomination.”

Brendan Gleeson (right, with Colin Farrell, left) tops the BuzzMeter’s Round-1 list of supporting-actor contenders for his role in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” (Searchlight Pictures)

Justice for Short Round!

Ke Huy Quan, whom most moviegoers will remember as Harrison Ford’s young sidekick in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” had gone 19 years between acting credits (the 2002 feature “Second Time Around” and last year’s “Finding Ohana”), taking on various behind-the-scenes roles such as assistant director and stunt coordinator. Now, for his versatile, sympathetic performance as the husband of lead Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” he sits firmly in second place the BuzzMeter’s first-round list of supporting-actor contenders — with double the points of the third-place finishers.

Just ahead of him in first place is Brendan Gleeson of “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which could easily land multiple acting nominations, including for Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan’s touching supporting performances and Colin Farrell’s lead work.

Speaking of Farrell, who’s No. 1 on the BuzzMeter’s first-round lead-actor list, he’s tied for No. 3 on the supporting-actor list (with Brian Tyree Henry of “Causeway”) for his “Who the hell is that?” disappearance into the role of the Bat-villain The Penguin in “The Batman” (which, by the way, features a cameo from Keoghan, clowning around as another prominent Bat-villain). A nom isn’t the craziest notion here; after all, two actors playing The Joker have won the Oscar. By the way, Farrell and Keoghan’s Bat-costar Paul Dano (The Riddler in that film) rounds out the Top 5.

Tom Hanks’ Col. Parker in “Elvis” has raised eyebrows mainly for his idiosyncratic accent in the role. However, resident Elvisologist Tim Cogshell says the work was “dead on, but that’s not always what the audience is looking for — particularly when the role calls for an oddly mannered performance to achieve a realism that itself is hard to believe … but the Colonel did talk that way. Yep.”

1. Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

2. Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

3. (tie) Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

3. (tie) Colin Farrell (“The Batman”)

5. Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)

6. Ben Whishaw (“Women Talking”)

7. Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

8. (tie) Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

8. (tie) Tom Hanks (“Elvis”)

8. (tie) Luca Sabin ("Întregalde”)

11. Georg Friedrich (“Great Freedom”)

12. (tie) Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

12. (tie) Val Kilmer (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

14. (tie) Anthony Hopkins (“Armageddon Time”)

14. (tie) Michael K. Williams (“Breaking”)

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

2. Luca Sabin ("Întregalde”)

3. Georg Friedrich (“Great Freedom”)

4. Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

5. Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)



“This category has recently anointed a couple of double winners (Mahershala Ali and Christoph Waltz), which bodes well for Mark Rylance, a winner for 2015’s ‘Bridge of Spies’ who does very different, genuinely terrifying work in ‘Bones & All.’ Whether the academy will go for such unapologetically bloodthirsty work is, of course, an open question.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Colin Farrell (“The Batman”)

2. Tom Hanks (“Elvis”)

3. Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

4. Val Kilmer (“Top Gun: Maverick”)

5. Michael K. Williams (“Breaking”)



“As noted, Colin Farrell’s Penguin is among the best performances in ‘The Batman,’ so good I missed him in there for a moment. Tom Hanks’ Colonel Tom Parker [in ‘Elvis’] was dead on, but that’s not always what the audience is looking for – particularly when the role calls for an oddly mannered performance to achieve a realism that itself is hard to believe … but the Colonel did talk that way. Yep.” Dave Karger

TCM & Entertainment Weekly



1. Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

2. Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

3. Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)

4. Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”)

5. Anthony Hopkins (“Armageddon Time”)



“As is often the case, this category is perhaps the most wide open, with substantial supporting roles (Brendan Gleeson, Eddie Redmayne) competing with memorable cameos (hello, Judd Hirsch!). Several films, like ‘Armageddon Time’ and ‘The Fabelmans,’ feature multiple possibilities in this category alone. Anything could happen with this group of contenders. ”

Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

2. Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)

3. Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”)

4. Ben Whishaw (“Women Talking”)

5. Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)



“It’s between Brendan Gleeson for ‘Banshees’ and Paul Dano for ‘The Fablemans.’ Both gave terrific performances. Gleeson may edge out Dano since the academy is always mindful of body of work and he’s a greatly respected veteran character actor.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

2. Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

3. Ben Whishaw (“Women Talking”)

4. Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”)

5. Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”)



“Veteran Brendan Gleeson dances delicately with Colin Farrell in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin.’ Paul Dano holds his own with Michelle Williams in ‘The Fabelmans,’ which also features a scene-stealing Judd Hirsch. ” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)

2. Barry Keoghan (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

3. Colin Farrell (“The Batman”)

4. Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”)

5. Ben Whishaw (“Women Talking”)



“Colin Farrell broke my heart in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and his mournful (and funny!) work in that film should earn him his first Oscar nomination. Could he come back for seconds for with the side of ham he brings to his delightfully insecure Penguin in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’? If enough voters see the movie – and recognize Farrell under all the makeup, Yes, I say, Yes!”

Colin Farrell’s character finds himself on the outside looking in as his friendship with Brendan Gleeson’s character suddenly ends. “The Banshees of Inisherin” is considered a contender in many categories this awards season, including topping the Round-1 original screenplay list. (Searchlight Pictures)

As panelist Anne Thompson points out, “Auteurs rule the original-screenplay category.” Among those at or near the top of the BuzzMeter’s first-round picks: Todd Field (“Tár”), previous winner Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Steven Spielberg (with a rare co-writing credit, with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, on “The Fabelmans”), previous winner Jordan Peele (“Nope”), Ruben Östlund (“The Triangle of Sadness”) and Park Chan-wook (a co-writer on “Decision to Leave”). Even the wildly original “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” written and directed by Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) fits the description.

Justin Chang pointed out that Field is “two for two with the academy’s writers branch, having received adapted screenplay nominations for his first two features, ‘In the Bedroom’ and ‘Little Children.’ With ‘Tár,’ his first original script, he could and should go three for three.”

Outside of that group, “The Woman King” received significant support. “A bit of controversy about historical accuracy notwithstanding, I love the story told in ‘The Woman King.’ It’s sweeping, dynamic and exhilarating, and it left me feeling proud,” said Tim Cogshell.

Cogshell also praised “Elvis,” saying it “corrects some notions about his relationship with the Black community that have lingered for far too long. For the record (as in the movie), Black folks loved Elvis for a lot of good reasons — and he loved Black folks for a lot of good reasons, too.”

1. “The Banshees of Inisherin”

2. “Tár”

3. “Nope”

4. “The Fabelmans”

5. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

6. “The Woman King”

7. (tie) “Elvis”

7. (tie) “Saint Omer”

9. (tie) “Aftersun”

9. (tie) “Babylon”

9. (tie) “Decision to Leave”

9. (tie) “Triangle of Sadness”

13. (tie) “Armageddon Time”

13. (tie) “Till”

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. “Tár”

2. “Nope”

3. “Saint Omer”

4. “Aftersun”

5. “The Fabelmans”



“Todd Field is two for two with the academy’s writers branch, having received adapted screenplay nominations for his first two features, ‘In the Bedroom’ and ‘Little Children.’ With ‘Tár,’ his first original script, he could and should go three for three — a feat that would be especially impressive after a 16-year absence from filmmaking.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “The Woman King”

2. “Nope”

3. “Elvis”

4. “Tár”

5. “Till”



“A bit of controversy about historical accuracy notwithstanding, I love the story told in ‘The Woman King.’ It’s sweeping, dynamic and exhilarating, and it left me feeling proud. ‘Elvis’ is also effective in the way it tells its story about a familiar character whose life many of us feel we know. And it corrects some notions about his relationship with the Black community that have lingered for far too long. For the record (as in the movie), Black folks loved ‘Elvis’ for a lot of good reasons - and he loved Black folks for a lot of good reasons, too.” Dave Karger

TCM & Entertainment Weekly



1. “The Fabelmans”

2. “The Banshees of Inisherin”

3. “Tár”

4. “Babylon”

5. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”



“Virtually every top best picture contender falls into this screenplay category this year. I’d call ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ and ‘Tár’ locks at this point, with the other two slots going to established filmmakers (Damien Chazelle or Sam Mendes) or more daring entries like ‘Triangle of Sadness’ or ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.”

Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “The Banshees of Inisherin”

2. “Nope”

3. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

4. “Tár”

5. “The Fabelmans”



“This feels like a slam dunk for ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ one of the most entertaining and eccentric films of the year, with a brilliant screenplay by Irish screenwriter/playwright/director Martin McDonaugh.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. “The Banshees of Inisherin”

2. “The Fabelmans”

3. “Tár”

4. “Triangle of Sadness”

5. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”



“Auteurs rule the original-screenplay category: Martin McDonagh’s brutal battle of alienated friends ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ dukes it out with Ruben Östlund’s hilarious class comedy ‘Triangle of Sadness,’ as well as Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner’s coming-of-age drama ‘The Fabelmans.’ “ Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. “The Banshees of Inisherin”

2. “Tár”

3. “Decision to Leave”

4. “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

5. “Armageddon Time”



“ ‘Armageddon Time,’ James Gray’s thoughtful, self-critical coming-of-age story, centers on a friendship between two misfit boys in 1980 Queens — one Jewish, the other Black — and the societal inequities that complicate their relationship. Eschewing navel-gazing for a nuanced look at identity, privilege and loyalty, this might be the best movie Gray has made in his distinguished career.“

Writer-director Sarah Polley is way on top of the Round-1 BuzzMeter list of adapted-screenplay contenders for “Women Talking.” The script is adapted from the novel by Miriam Toews, inspired by horrific real events. (Michael Gibson/Orion Pictures)

Sarah Polley’s adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel “Women Talking” enjoys one of the largest leads of any contender in any category (tied for second with Colin Farrell in his lead-actor category), with more than 50% more votes than runner-up “Glass Onion.”

“Expect Rian Johnson and Sarah Polley to dominate this race for their wildly different ensemble films, ‘Glass Onion’ and ‘Women Talking,’ ” said panelist Dave Karger. “ ‘The Father’ collaborators Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton could make it back into this category for ‘The Son,’ while the other two slots are up for grabs at this point.”

“On the studio side,” said Anne Thompson, “the script for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ provided the foundation for the year’s most popular non-Marvel global blockbuster.”

Meanwhile, Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” was to Glenn Whipp’s tastes. He called it “a tender story of fine young cannibals trying to negotiate their natures ... [it] doesn’t scream ‘Oscar movie.’ But as a love story spiritually attuned to Terrence Malick’s ‘Badlands’ and possessing an acute understanding of what people on society’s margins must do to survive, it has the chops to connect with astute voters.”

1. “Women Talking”

2. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

3. “Living”

4. “Bones & All”

5. “Happening”

6. “Top Gun: Maverick”

7. (tie) “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

7. (tie) “The Son”

9. “She Said”

10. “Both Sides of the Blade”

10. (tie) “Blonde”

12. (tie) “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

12. (tie) “Pearl”

12. (tie) “The Whale”

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

2. “Happening”

3. “Women Talking”

4. “Both Sides of the Blade”

5. “Living”



“Much has been said already about the resonant timeliness of ‘Happening,’ Audrey Diwan’s harrowing film about a young woman seeking an illegal abortion in 1960s France. An adapted screenplay nomination would be especially fitting, since it was adapted from a 2000 book by this year’s newly crowned Nobel Prize laureate Annie Ernaux.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

2. “Women Talking”

3. “Top Gun: Maverick”

4. “Blonde”

5. “Bones and All”



“‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is my buzz choice, based purely on the trailer and the great screenplay for the original film -- which really was great! ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a rip-roaring, ass-kick of a movie that seamlessly merges with its nearly 40-year-old predecessor - and it’s great, too. High art, these films may not be, but cultural touchstones they definitely are, and their producers know that and take these responsibilities seriously. They are movies, but not “just” movies - they’re the kind of movies that bring us all in and speak to our uniform sense of justice and the heroic. They are Hollywood movies made with the world in mind, and they might just be our last best chance as a little unity. ‘Top Gun’ rules! Wakanda Forever!’ ” Dave Karger

TCM & Entertainment Weekly



1. “Women Talking”

2. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

3. “She Said”

4. “Living”

5. “The Son”



“Expect Rian Johnson and Sarah Polley to dominate this race for their wildly different ensemble films, ‘Glass Onion’ and ‘Women Talking.’ ‘The Father’ collaborators Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton could make it back into this category for ‘The Son,’ while the other two slots are up for grabs at this point.”

Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “Women Talking”

2. “The Son”

3. “Living”

4. “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

5. “The Whale”



“ ‘Women Talking’ should prevail in this category. Sarah Polley’s brilliant screen adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel made a literary work fabulously cinematic – thoughtful as well as edge-of-the-seat suspenseful.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. “Women Talking”

2. “Bones & All”

3. “Top Gun: Maverick”

4. “Living”

5. “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”



“Writer-director Sarah Polley could land a nod for her adaptation of the Mennonite consciousness-raising drama ‘Women Talking,’ while writers may appreciate Luca Guadagnino’s pitch-perfect cannibal road movie ‘Bones and All.’ On the studio side, the script for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ provided the foundation for the year’s most popular non-Marvel global blockbuster.” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. “Women Talking”

2. “Bones & All”

3. “Happening”

4. “Living”

5. “Pearl”



“Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All,’ a tender story of fine young cannibals trying to negotiate their natures and doing their best to ethically source their next meal, doesn’t scream ‘Oscar movie.’ But as a love story spiritually attuned to Terrence Malick’s ‘Badlands’ and possessing an acute understanding of what people on society’s margins must do to survive, it has the chops to connect with astute voters.”

Tang Wei plays a murder suspect and Park Hae-il, the detective investigating her in Park Chan-wook’s tantalizing noir “Decision to Leave.” The BuzzMeter panel considers it an early front-runner to receive an Oscar nomination in the international feature category. (MUBI)

Park Chan-wook’s tantalizing noir “Decision to Leave” (South Korea) and Alice Diop’s courtroom drama “Saint Omer” (France) have separated themselves from the pack in Round 1, coming in with sizable leads over the rest of the field.

Comfortably in first place, “Decision’s” enthusiastic support in multiple BuzzMeter categories teases the possibility of a non-English-language film being nominated for best picture for the fourth straight year. Meanwhile, panelist Claudia Puig writes, “The contest may likely be between ‘Argentina 1985’ and ‘St. Omer,’ both of which largely take place in a courtroom, but are vastly different storywise.”

Whatever the nominees, Justin Chang writes, “The academy’s international feature Oscar submission process has long been antiquated and corrupt, not least because it allows authoritarian regimes to select films that serve their political aims. Given Iran’s ongoing persecution of dissident filmmakers like Mohammad Rasoulof and Jafar Panahi — whose much-acclaimed new movie, ‘No Bears,’ naturally had no shot at being submitted — there’s never been a better time for an overhaul.”

1. “Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

2. “Saint Omer” (France)

3. (tie) “Argentina 1985” (Argentina, US)

3. (tie) “Godland” (Iceland, Denmark, France, Sweden)

5. “Corsage” (Austria)

6. “Close” (Belgium)

7. (tie) “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

7. (tie) “Hold Me Tight” (French, German)

9. (tie) “Holy Spider” (Denmark)

9. (tie) “EO” (Poland)

11. (tie) “Alam” (Palestine)

11. (tie) “Bardo” (Mexico)

12. (tie) “Klondike” (Ukraine)

13. “Casablanca Beats” (Morocco)

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. “Godland” (Iceland, Denmark, France, Sweden)

2. “Saint Omer” (France)

3. “Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

4. “EO” (Poland)

5. “Corsage” (Austria)



“The academy’s international feature Oscar submission process has long been antiquated and corrupt, not least because it allows authoritarian regimes to select films that serve their political aims. Given Iran’s ongoing persecution of dissident filmmakers like Mohammad Rasoulof and Jafar Panahi — whose much-acclaimed new movie, ‘No Bears,’ naturally had no shot at being submitted — there’s never been a better time for an overhaul.” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “Hold Me Tight” (French, German)

2. “Saint Omer” (France)

3. “Alam” (Palestine)

4. “Klondike” (Ukraine)

5. “Casablanca Beats” (Morocco)



“ ‘Hold Me Tight’ is a French film by actor/director Mathieu Amalric, starring Vicky Krieps. It’s a stirring drama that reveals itself stealthily, to devastating effect. The Ukrainian ‘Klondike’ is also on my radar for obvious reasons. The Palestinian ‘Alam’ strikes me as one to watch for this season as well, but here, the field is wide open with a bounty of extraordinary international cinema.” Dave Karger

TCM & Entertainment Weekly



1. “Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

2. “Corsage” (Austria)

3. “Bardo” (Mexico)

4. “Saint Omer” (France)

5. “Close” (Belgium)



“One of the hardest categories to predict, as usual. But ‘Decision to Leave’ is another strong entry for South Korea, while European countries should be well represented thanks to fascinating films like ‘One Fine Morning,’ ‘Corsage,’ and ‘Close.’ The wild card here is ‘Bardo,’ which could make it in based on the prestige of Alejandro G. Iñárritu.”

Claudia Puig

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. (tie) “Argentina 1985" (Argentina, US)

1. (tie) “Saint Omer” (France)

3. “Holy Spider” (Denmark)

4. “Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

5. “Close” (Belgium)



“There are so many worthy films in this category, but the contest may likely be between ‘Argentina 1985’ and ‘St. Omer,’ both of which largely take place in a courtroom, but are vastly different storywise. ‘Decision to Leave’ is also a major contender and could also rise to the top.” Anne Thompson

IndieWire



1. “Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

2. “Corsage” (Austria)

3. “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

4. “Argentina 1985" (Argentina, US)

5. “Holy Spider” (Denmark)



“The international-feature submissions are still coming in. Always gaining an early advantage are Cannes winners: Korea’s ‘Decision to Leave’ and Denmark’s ‘Holy Spider’ took home Cannes competition prizes, while Vicky Krieps shared the Un Certain Regard Actress prize for Austria’s ‘Corsage.’ ” Glenn Whipp

Los Angeles Times



1. “Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

2. “Godland” (Iceland, Denmark, France, Sweden)

3. “Saint Omer” (France)

4. “EO” (Poland)

5. “Close” (Belgium)



“The extraordinary courtroom procedural ‘Saint Omer’ is the first fiction feature from French Senegalese documentarian Alice Diop, whose most recent film, ‘Nous,’ offered a compassionate look at communities living on the outskirts of Paris. Her empathy for the vulnerable is on display here too as she tells the story of a Senegalese immigrant accused of murdering her 15-month-old baby. Expect to have your perspective – and heart – shattered.”

Your father, wood nose: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” with Gepetto (voiced by David Bradley) and Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann), tops the Round-1 list of animated feature contenders. (Netflix)

Atop the Round-1 animated feature list are entries from longtime juggernaut Disney-Pixar (“Turning Red”) and new juggernaut Netflix (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”). Neither of those, however, received the most passionate support from panelists.

“My personal favorite is ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,’ which moved me to tears at last year’s Telluride Film Festival,” said Dave Karger. “How wonderful it would be to see that unique film make the cut.”

While praising some others, Tim Cogshell said, “The only animation I’ve seen thus far that I’d give an Academy Award to is ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie,’ which isn’t much more than an extended episode of ‘Bob’s Burgers.’ But ‘Bob’s Burgers’ is a great show. So... ”

And Justin Chang wrote, “Kid-friendly studio animation has long had a deathgrip on this category, which makes it even more of a shame that Richard Linklater’s lovely ‘Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood’ was ridiculously disqualified for consideration — especially since his earlier rotoscoped features, ’Waking Life’ and ‘A Scanner Darkly,’ were accepted (though not nominated). Oh, well. Vote for ‘Inu-oh’!”

1. “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

2. “Turning Red”

3. (tie) “Inu-Oh”

4. (tie) “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

5. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

6. (tie) “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

6. (tie) “The Bad Guys”

6. (tie) “The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

9. (tie) “Charlotte”

9. (tie) “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood”

11. “Luck”

12. “Lightyear”

Justin Chang

Los Angeles Times



1. “Inu-Oh”

2. “Turning Red”

3. “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood”

4. “The Bad Guys”

5. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”



“Kid-friendly studio animation has long had a deathgrip on this category, which makes it even more of a shame that Richard Linklater’s lovely ‘Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood’ was ridiculously disqualified for consideration — especially since his earlier rotoscoped features, ’Waking Life’ and ‘A Scanner Darkly,’ were accepted (though not nominated). Oh, well. Vote for ‘Inu-oh’!” Tim Cogshell

KPCC’s FilmWeek



1. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie”

2. “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

3. “Turning Red”

4. “Inu-Oh”

5. “The Bad Guys”



“I enjoyed ‘The Bad Guys,’ ‘Inu-Oh,’ and even the ‘Minions’ movie, ‘The Rise of Gru.’ But the only animation I’ve seen thus far that I’d give an Academy Award to is ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie,’ which isn’t much more than an extended episode of ‘Bob’s Burgers.’ But ‘Bob’s Burgers’ is a great show. So... ” Dave Karger

TCM & Entertainment Weekly



1. “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

2. “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

3. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

4. “Luck”

5. “Lightyear”



“‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ has the early buzz, while more traditional contenders like ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Puss in Boots’ and ‘Minions’ could fill out the lineup. My personal favorite is ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,’ which moved me to tears at last year’s Telluride Film Festival. How wonderful it would be to see that unique film make the cut.”